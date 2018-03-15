Log in
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (CBA)
Australian inquiry hears CBA knew risks but put mortgage 'volume' ahead of customers

03/15/2018 | 03:56am CET
A man walks past a branch of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (>> Commonwealth Bank of Australia) Chief Executive Ian Narev knew that a system of financial incentives to reward mortgage brokers could hurt customers but failed to act, an inquiry into Australia's financial sector heard on Thursday.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive Ian Narev knew that a system of financial incentives to reward mortgage brokers could hurt customers but failed to act, an inquiry into Australia's financial sector heard on Thursday.

A confidential letter penned by Narev in 2017 and disclosed on the third day of the financial sector Royal Commission criticised the practice of paying brokers more for bigger loans, an incentive still widely in place including at CBA.

But instead of ordering changes to remuneration practices to protect customers from taking out loans they could never pay off, CBA chose to protect "volume" in the bank's highly lucrative mortgage business, a CBA executive said.

"We agree ... that while brokers provide a service that many potential mortgagees value, the use of loan size linked with up-front and trailing commissions for third parties can potentially lead to poor customer outcomes," wrote Narev, who is stepping down as CEO next month after a series of scandals at the bank.

Under questioning, CBA's executive general manager home buying, Daniel Huggins, said that although Narev supported changes to incentives, nothing was done to unwind the broker commission system because the bank would "likely lose a lot of volume" if it was the first of its peers to do so.

Broker payments, particularly trailing commissions paid over the life of a loan, are a sensitive topic for Australian financial institutions as the four biggest banks derived A$51.77 billion (£29.20 billion) from mortgage agents in the September quarter of 2017, according to the inquiry.

As the country's biggest lender, CBA attracts about 40 percent of new home loans from brokers.

The year-long Royal Commission has extensive powers to subpoena documents and can recommend criminal or civil prosecutions and legislative changes, potentially forcing changes to broker incentives.

The Royal Commission was ordered by the government after years of scandals in Australia's financial sector, which included poor financial advice, interest-rate rigging, and accusations of money-laundering.

CBA is the second bank to be scrutinized after National Australia Bank, which conceded on the opening days of the inquiry that its system of bonuses and incentives encouraged bankers to engage in fraudulent lending practices to boost their incomes.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett and Paulina Duran in SYDNEY; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Paulina Duran and Jonathan Barrett
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -0.53% 28.34 End-of-day quote.-0.87%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -1.22% 29.98 End-of-day quote.2.81%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -0.86% 29.94 End-of-day quote.-3.67%
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 26 348 M
EBIT 2018 14 636 M
Net income 2018 9 832 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,62%
P/E ratio 2018 13,80
P/E ratio 2019 13,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,98x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Austr Technical Analysis Chart | CBA | AU000000CBA7 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 80,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Mark Narev CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Robert Dharshan Jesudason CFO & Group Executive-Financial Services
David Whiteing Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-3.71%106 316
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%408 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.84%356 304
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%336 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.51%291 418
WELLS FARGO-5.13%285 706
