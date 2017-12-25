Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

A Look Back at 2017: Understanding CommScope’s Powered Fiber Cable System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 12:14pm CET

Editor's Note: As we say good-bye to 2017, we look back at some of our most shared blogs of the year. We covered a wide range of network infrastructure topics, and we hope you enjoy revisiting some of these popular posts. This blog first appeared on August 23, 2017.

The need for connectivity and mobility have led to the development of innovative solutions. With the Internet of Things (IoT) penetrating every corner of daily life, operators still have many challenges ahead. Cellular, security and Wi-Fi networks are some examples of technology that need to be improved to expand their coverage and create efficient connections with Power Over Ethernet (PoE) devices. For this reason, simplifying the installation of these devices and optimizing their performance is one of the main challenges for network operators.

How many times have the deployment of high-definition cameras, Wi-Fi hotspots or small cells for cellular networks been a major problem for companies? With this in mind, CommScope designed the Powered Fiber Cable System, a solution that increases the range of coverage at lower costs and solve problems of access to power under difficult access conditions.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Domingo Hernández explains the benefits to deploying the Powered Fiber Cabling System.

Another problem that I have observed is the feeding of PoE devices at distances greater than 100 meters defined for a structured cabling network. To meet this challenge, CommScope engineers developed a system consisting of hybrid cables containing copper and fiber-optic wires that feed power and communications to PoE extender devices, thus extending the network coverage indoors or outdoors. And as the case may be... they managed to extend the 100 meters reach of a PoE channel up to a distance of 3 kilometers!

With the Powered Fiber Cable System built into an infrastructure, the economic and operational benefits are practical and immediate because it reduces installed PoE devices, since their location depends on their performance, not the availability of a power line. On the other hand, the safety and availability of connected equipment is greatly increased thanks to the management of centralized direct current 48 Volt power supplies, which can be connected to higher capacity backup devices that will maintain circuit operation for a period of time in the event of power failure.

The Powered Fiber Cable System is composed of two primordial elements:
- Multimode or single-mode hybrid fiber cable in counts of 2 to 12 fibers and copper or 12 AWG conductors.
- Power Over Ethernet Extender, which contains electronics that perform different functions: power management, media conversion, 3-level line protection and polarity corrector, all contained in an IP67-level environment-tight chassis.

Do you want to know more about the benefits of this solution? Write a comment and I'll be happy to answer any questions.

Watch my video (in Spanish)

Click here for our Powered Fiber Cabling System.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 11:14:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
12:14p A LOOK BACK AT 2017 : Understanding CommScope’s Powered Fiber Cable System
12/22 COMMSCOPE : How the ION-E Helps Loma Linda Raise the Bar on Patient Care
12/21 COMMSCOPE : The Technical Side of Application Assurance - Part 1
12/20 COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
12/20 COMMSCOPE : Kurk Named COO at CommScope
12/20 COMMSCOPE : Supporting digital demand in every industry
12/19 COMMSCOPE : Delivers First Ultra-Wideband, 4x4 MIMO Antenna for 1400 MHz - 2700 ..
12/19 COMMSCOPE : EJL Wireless Research Reports Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipments..
12/19 COMMSCOPE : Time to Learn How to Adapt to the Evolving Data Center Landscape
12/18 COMMSCOPE : Delivers First Ultra-Wideband, 4x4 MIMO Antenna for 1400 MHz –..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/20 CommScope appoints new COO
12/13 CommScope sues Cobham over DAS patents
12/04 CommScope (COMM) Presents At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance ..
11/22 Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Upd..
11/02 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 4 553 M
EBIT 2017 903 M
Net income 2017 216 M
Debt 2017 3 969 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 33,96
P/E ratio 2018 22,71
EV / Sales 2017 2,48x
EV / Sales 2018 2,25x
Capitalization 7 308 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | COMM | US20337X1090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Randall W. Crenshaw Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Olson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Cross Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC2.98%7 308
CISCO SYSTEMS27.56%190 577
QUALCOMM-0.72%95 423
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%22 692
ERICSSON3.55%22 198
ARISTA NETWORKS INC144.45%17 292
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.