Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

A Look Back at 2017: What is 5G?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 12:19pm CET

Morgan Kurk

Mr. Kurk took the role of chief technology officer for CommScope in October 2015. His prior assignment as the senior vice president of the wireless segment included responsibility for indoor, outdoor, and backhaul businesses. Mr. Kurk started his career at Motorola in 1994 where he was a hardware development engineer for base stations and a product manager for a CDMA base station product line. He joined Allen Telecom in 1997, which became part of Andrew Corporation in 2004. Mr. Kurk held a variety of positions including director of business development in the United States and China; vice president of R&D, PLM, and Strategy; and vice president and general manager of the Wireless Innovations Group worldwide. In 2009, he joined CommScope as senior vice president of the Enterprise business unit. In total he has more than 20 years of experience solving communication problems.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 11:19:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
12:19p A LOOK BACK AT 2017 : What is 5G?
2017 A LOOK BACK AT 2017 : The Cabling Industry Invests In People's Safety
2017 A LOOK BACK AT 2017 : Approval of international standard points the way for next..
2017 A LOOK BACK AT 2017 : Single Pair Ethernet Will Connect IoT Devices
2017 A LOOK BACK AT 2017 : Why Category 6a is the right cable for new installations
2017 A LOOK BACK AT 2017 : Understanding CommScope’s Powered Fiber Cable System
2017 COMMSCOPE : How the ION-E Helps Loma Linda Raise the Bar on Patient Care
2017 COMMSCOPE : The Technical Side of Application Assurance - Part 1
2017 COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
2017 COMMSCOPE : Kurk Named COO at CommScope
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 CommScope appoints new COO
2017 CommScope sues Cobham over DAS patents
2017 CommScope (COMM) Presents At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance ..
2017 Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Upd..
2017 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 4 553 M
EBIT 2017 903 M
Net income 2017 216 M
Debt 2017 3 969 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 33,54
P/E ratio 2018 22,43
EV / Sales 2017 2,46x
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
Capitalization 7 217 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | COMM | US20337X1090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Randall W. Crenshaw Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Olson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Cross Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC1.69%7 299
CISCO SYSTEMS27.70%190 774
QUALCOMM-1.26%94 907
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%22 042
ERICSSON0.65%21 975
ARISTA NETWORKS INC143.44%17 591
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.