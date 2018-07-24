Commscope : Are you using a home IoT device yet?

Log in
07/24/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

Well, it's been over a year since I reviewed my Google Home in this blog. This past Christmas, my sister got us one of the newest models, so now we have one upstairs and one downstairs. What do I think of this technology now? Let's revisit.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Melissa Strait wants to know how you are implementing IoT devices in your home.

In addition to gaining another Google Home, our family grew by one…and the oldest became quite a talker at just barely four. He can have Google 'play' and 'stop' music. He sometimes asks Google questions, but usually Google doesn't understand him or provide an answer. To be fair, the questions he asks show an imaginative flair that cannot be categorized in algorithms.

So, what do I use Google Home for now? I still set timers for cooking, and found they also work great for kiddo time-outs. I still listen to music. I discovered many radio stations are available, so I've happily added two local stations to the mix. I researched if I could use the two Google Homes as baby monitors, but that function is not available (hint, hint, Google and competitors).

For a busy working mom, Google Home does provide an extra set of 'hands' for some basic items, but it isn't a revolution in the Internet of Things (IoT)...yet. Billions of IoT devices are being installed in homes and offices around the globe. All this growing data traffic will have a big impact on communication networks, and hopefully offer new capabilities to make home life better.

CommScope is ready to support IoT network evolution. Check out the best practices for IoT in our Smart Building Connectivity ebook. It contains tons of info on network technologies in buildings. You will see how much a connected and efficient data center and network could play a role in your 'connected home.'

How are you implementing IoT devices in your home?

Resources:

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:17:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 753 M
EBIT 2018 880 M
Net income 2018 272 M
Debt 2018 3 487 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,47
P/E ratio 2019 16,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 5 793 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-20.49%5 793
CISCO SYSTEMS9.82%199 402
QUALCOMM-7.72%87 934
ERICSSON35.75%27 634
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.93%20 551
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS35.07%19 810
