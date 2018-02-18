Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Commscope : How SIRO is Connecting Homes across Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 11:16am CET

(Note: The following has been submitted as a guest post to CommScope Blogs by Sean Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer, SIRO. Opinions and comments provided in this guest post, as with all posts to CommScope Blogs, are that of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of CommScope.)

European electrical utilities recognize the digital economy as a key pillar of future growth and competiveness on the world stage. These companies see the Internet as a utility -- building and owning an open-access fibre to the home (FTTH) infrastructure and leasing it to partners who in turn, offer retail internet and other services to subscribers.

CLICK TO TWEET: Learn how SIRO is connecting homes across Ireland thanks to CommScope. Read Sean Atkinson's blog.

SIRO is the only network in Ireland that uses the existing electricity network to provide fibre broadband to homes and business, enabling speeds of 1 gigabit per second.

As we rolled out our network, we faced the challenge of building fibre to the home (FTTH) on top of a live electrical distribution system. SIRO teamed with CommScope, to provide industry expertise and hardened connectivity products, which reduced costs and protected against the elements.

When speaking to network operators, they know the demand for performance will continue, from bandwidth to batteries, across every technological dimension. A brighter future is built on smarter networks - that's why we're using light powered gigabit broadband for homes and businesses across 50 towns all over Ireland.

Watch this video interview to uncover more.

>

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 10:15:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
11:16aCOMMSCOPE : How SIRO is Connecting Homes across Ireland
PU
02/15COMMSCOPE (NASDAQ : COMM) reported earnings of $0.47 per share meeting Walls Str..
AQ
02/15COMMSCOPE : 2 Partners that Bring Light to our Life
PU
02/15COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/15COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC : CommScope Holding Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Cal..
AC
02/15COMMSCOPE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/15COMMSCOPE : meets 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
02/15COMMSCOPE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
BU
02/14COMMSCOPE : Introduces New Antennas for Gigabit LTE
BU
02/14COMMSCOPE : Enters Fixed Wireless Market with Open Interface, Integrated Antenna..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15After in-line Q4, CommScope sees headwinds easing 
02/15CommScope Holding's (COMM) CEO Marvin Edwards on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings C.. 
02/15CommScope Holding Company Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/15CommScope EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
02/14Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 768 M
EBIT 2018 955 M
Net income 2018 357 M
Debt 2018 3 339 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,47
P/E ratio 2019 19,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 7 489 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | COMM | US20337X1090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 43,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Olson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Cross Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC2.78%7 489
CISCO SYSTEMS9.90%217 915
QUALCOMM4.01%96 638
ERICSSON-0.20%22 647
ARISTA NETWORKS INC30.72%22 085
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%19 155
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.