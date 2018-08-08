Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Commscope : Is Your Building Smart Enough to Attract Gen Z?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 03:17am CEST

Recently my son completed his university education. Out of curiosity, I asked about his expectations for companies he'd like to work for. He responded with 'cool' and 'high tech' as ideal workplace scenarios. After several online searches on the coolest offices around the world, I realized that beyond the paycheck, a good boss and flexible working hours, the next generation is attracted to companies with technology integrated into the workplace.

CLICK TO TWEET: CommScope's Laura Chen explains that a smart building will need an intelligent network infrastructure.

A workplace for the new generation

My son's desires match those around the world who have specific expectations for their work environments, blurring the lines between home and work. They expect to have fun in the office while being digitally connected 24x7. My son and his friends have grown up with digital devices and expect seamless connectivity no matter where they are, whether it be at home, in the mall, at the gym or in an office building. This is obviously a given for employers catering to generation Z, especially as they encourage greater collaboration in trendy community spaces.

Companies must also demonstrate their commitment to environmental and social causes. Workplace sustainability might include reviewing how natural daylight impacts ambience or energy performance. For example, employees who work in The Edge Building in Amsterdam use a state-of-the-art gym which recycles their energy expenditure into the running of the building, while the Glumac building in Shanghai allows employees to monitor the toxicity of indoor and outdoor air via a mobile app.

Smart buildings enable connectivity and sustainability

A building is only as smart as the technologies and equipment powering it. The Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping the definition of a smart building as more connected devices require high bandwidth and low latency.

Today a smart building definition has evolved from auto triggering the fire alarm when smoke is detected by the sensor; to accessing a door with the touch of your fingerprint to using big data for increased efficiency. A smart building integrates data from IT, facility and operations systems to provide one dashboard, showing all network traffic in real-time, and then analyzes the data to better understand energy usage, emissions performance and other metrics to ensure efficiency.

Driving smart building connectivity

A smart building needs more than just advanced equipment or software; it will need an intelligent network infrastructure. As buildings become smarter, power connectivity through an agile and flexible network infrastructure that can scale will be critical.

CommScope builds the connectivity for smart buildings. Find out how we can help you from our recent Smart Building Connectivity eBook.

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 01:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
03:17aCOMMSCOPE : Is Your Building Smart Enough to Attract Gen Z?
PU
08/07COMMSCOPE : Energy-Efficient Data Center Design
PU
08/06COMMSCOPE : The One Book You Need to Learn Wireless Networks
PU
07/31COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/31COMMSCOPE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC : CommScope Holding Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Cal..
AC
07/31COMMSCOPE : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/31COMMSCOPE : Football Fever in a 5G World
PU
07/30COMMSCOPE : Universities are becoming smarter
PU
07/26COMMSCOPE : Two trends service provides must consider to remain competitive
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31CommScope Holding (COMM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31CommScope Holding Company Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31CommScope beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/17After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/17/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 744 M
EBIT 2018 861 M
Net income 2018 277 M
Debt 2018 3 493 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,05
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 6 014 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-16.55%6 014
CISCO SYSTEMS13.05%203 635
QUALCOMM2.67%96 565
ERICSSON31.81%26 471
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.18%20 185
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS31.97%19 330
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.