Commscope : Two trends service provides must consider to remain competitive

The service provider industry is constantly changing. It faces tremendous challenges to compete in the market. Its goal is to provide quality services to their subscribers.

They face the ever-changing world of the cloud, virtualization and IP connectivity. Consumers rely on these technologies more than ever, and that means service providers must continue to monitor and evolve their network infrastructure to keep up with this demand.

In this video blog, I explain two trends that most service providers need to consider to remain competitive:

M2M communications

Mobility and connectivity

What other trends do you see?