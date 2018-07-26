Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commscope Holding Company Inc    COMM

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Commscope : Two trends service provides must consider to remain competitive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 12:16pm CEST

The service provider industry is constantly changing. It faces tremendous challenges to compete in the market. Its goal is to provide quality services to their subscribers.

CLICK TO TWEET: Two trends service provides must consider to remain competitive.

They face the ever-changing world of the cloud, virtualization and IP connectivity. Consumers rely on these technologies more than ever, and that means service providers must continue to monitor and evolve their network infrastructure to keep up with this demand.

In this video blog, I explain two trends that most service providers need to consider to remain competitive:

  • M2M communications
  • Mobility and connectivity

What other trends do you see?

Disclaimer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:15:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
12:16pCOMMSCOPE : Two trends service provides must consider to remain competitive
PU
07/25COMMSCOPE : Three reasons to update your antenna shopping list
PU
07/24COMMSCOPE : Are you using a home IoT device yet?
PU
07/23COMMSCOPE : How Deutsche Telekom is Growing its Network
PU
07/20COMMSCOPE : How to Disconnect While Still Using the Cloud
PU
07/19COMMSCOPE : Scope Leveling Now Prevents Scope Creep Later
PU
07/18COMMSCOPE : Guide to patch cord management using twisted pair infrastructure
PU
07/17COMMSCOPE : FTTX eBook Dedicated to All Things Fiber
BU
07/17COMMSCOPE : Hot off the Presses!
PU
07/16COMMSCOPE : EJL Wireless Research Reports Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipments..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/17/2018) 
07/11OAKMARK EQUITY AND INCOME FUND : Second Quarter 2018 
07/02Weekly Insider Trading, July 1 
06/14CommScope (COMM) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
06/12CommScope reaffirms Q2, FY guidance ahead of tomorrow's investor day 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 753 M
EBIT 2018 880 M
Net income 2018 272 M
Debt 2018 3 487 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,67
P/E ratio 2019 16,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 5 789 M
Chart COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Commscope Holding Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Drendel Chairman
Christopher A. Story Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Morgan C. S. Kurk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexander W. Pease Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC-19.77%5 789
CISCO SYSTEMS12.69%199 355
QUALCOMM-7.19%87 252
ERICSSON34.82%27 666
ARISTA NETWORKS INC16.44%19 810
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS37.31%19 695
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.