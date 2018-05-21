Community Bank System, Inc. : Announces Senior Management Changes

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) (the “Company”) and its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), announced
several key senior management promotions.
Scott Kingsley has been promoted to the Executive Vice President and
Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the Bank effective June 1,
2018. Mr. Kingsley has served as Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer since joining the Company in 2004. In his role as
Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Kingsley will have oversight
responsibilities for all banking, wealth management, employee benefit
services, and insurance operations and related business activities.
Joseph E. Sutaris has been promoted to Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Bank, succeeding Mr. Kingsley
in that position, effective June 1, 2018. Mr. Sutaris is currently
serving as the Bank’s Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting. In
his role as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Sutaris’ responsibilities will
include supervision of all activities related to finance, accounting and
investor relations. Mr. Sutaris joined the Company in 2011 as part of
the acquisition of Wilber National Bank where he served as the Executive
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of
Wilber National Bank.
Joseph F. Serbun has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief
Credit Officer, effective June 1, 2018, upon the previously announced
retirement of Brian D. Donahue as EVP and Chief Banking Officer. Mr.
Serbun’s responsibilities will be expanded to include supervision of all
aspects of the Bank’s lending and credit operations related to
commercial lending, residential lending, direct and indirect consumer
lending, credit administration, cash management and regional banking.
Mr. Serbun joined the Bank in 2008 as Credit Officer Team Leader and has
served as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer since 2010. Mr.
Serbun has more than 34 years of experience in the banking industry,
having served in various roles with larger money center banks and
regional community banks.
Mark E. Tryniski, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the
Company commented, “I am excited to announce these senior management
changes. Scott Kingsley has been instrumental in the growth and success
of the Company and its subsidiaries and the decision to have him act as
the Company’s Chief Operating Officer will enable him to further focus
his attention on our banking operations and the wealth management,
employee benefit services, and insurance operations with the intent to
grow those lines of business in a dynamic way. Joe Sutaris and Joe
Serbun are seasoned bankers and their long-tenure and experience with
the Company has positioned them for continued success in their expanded
roles and I believe their energy and leadership will support the
continued growth and success of the Company.”
Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities
across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western
Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With
assets of approximately $11 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered
company is among the country’s 150 largest financial institutions. In
addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking
services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance
and wealth management services through its’ Community Bank Wealth
Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating subsidiaries. The
Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary (which
includes Northeast Retirement Services, LLC) is a leading provider of
employee benefits administration, trust services, fund administration
and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.
Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and
the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information
about Community Bank visit www.communitybankna.com
or http://ir.communitybanksystem.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The
following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of CBU’s
operations to differ materially from CBU’s expectations: the successful
integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in
economic conditions, interest rates and financial markets; and changes
in legislation or regulatory requirements. These statements are
based on the current beliefs and expectations of CBU’s management and
CBU does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005905/en/