COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS (CYH)

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS (CYH)
Community Health : to Participate in Oppenheimer’s 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

03/14/2018 | 04:01pm CET

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that management will participate in Oppenheimer’s 28th Annual Healthcare Conference to be held March 20-21, 2018, at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York.

The investor presentation will begin at 1:35 p.m. Eastern time, 12:35 p.m. Central time, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available for 30 days using that same link.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 127 affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately 21,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.


© Business Wire 2018
02/28Midday Gainers / Losers (2/28/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 799 M
EBIT 2018 838 M
Net income 2018 -156 M
Debt 2018 12 401 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 571 M
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,69 $
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne T. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim L. Hingtgen President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Aaron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS5.40%571
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)16.78%36 236
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-5.26%32 455
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS10.09%17 895
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS7.22%14 323
DAVITA0.01%13 151
