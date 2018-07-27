Community West Bancshares : Earnings Grow 20% to $1.9 Million in 2Q18 Over 2Q17

07/27/2018

Book Value Per Common Share Increases to $8.90

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share

Goleta, California, July 27, 2018 - Community West Bancshares (Community West or the Company), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (Bank), today reported net income increased 20.0% to $1.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18), compared to $1.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017 (2Q17) and increased slightly by 2.9% when compared to the first quarter of 2018 (1Q18).

In the first six months of 2018, net income increased 26.4% to $3.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2017.

'In the second quarter we shifted our focus to emphasize core deposit growth which include non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and retail certificates of deposits, gaining 7.3% over the prior year,' stated Martin E. Plourd, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'We extended our momentum from the first quarter, producing solid performance metrics including return on average assets of 0.90% and a return on average common equity of 10.26% for the second quarter.'

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Net income increased 20.0% to $1.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in 2Q18, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in 2Q17.

Return on average common equity of 10.26%, down from 10.30% three months earlier and up from 9.20% a year ago.

Return on average assets of 0.90%, down slightly from 0.91% three months earlier and up from 0.83% a year ago.

Total loans increased $14.1 million to $759.9 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $745.8 million three months earlier and increased $67.1 million compared to $692.8 million a year ago.

Total deposits were $702.6 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $710.0 million three months earlier and increased $32.3 million compared to $670.3 million a year ago.

Core deposits increased to $500.2 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $485.7 million three months earlier and increased $36.6 million compared to $463.6 million a year ago.

Net interest margin was 4.06%, compared to 4.25% three months earlier and 4.39% a year ago.

Book value per common share increased to $8.90 at June 30, 2018, compared to $8.36 a year ago and $8.73 three months earlier.

The Bank continues to be well-capitalized per banking regulations with its total capital ratio at 11.29%, its Tier 1 capital ratio at 10.11% and Tier 1 leverage ratio at 8.88% at June 30, 2018.

Income Statement

Net interest income for 2Q18 was $8.3 million, compared to $8.4 million in the preceding quarter and a 3.4% increase compared to $8.0 million in 2Q17. In the first six months of 2018, net interest income increased 5.4% to $16.7 million, compared to $15.8 million in the first six months of 2017.

Non-interest income was $688,000 in 2Q18, compared to $639,000 in 1Q18 and $697,000 in 2Q17. In the first six months of 2018, non-interest income was $1.3 million, which was unchanged compared to the first six months of 2017.

Second quarter net interest margin was 4.06% compared to 4.25% in 1Q18 and 4.39% in 2Q17. In the first six months of the year, net interest margin was 4.15% compared to 4.42% in the first six months a year ago. 'The net interest margin continued to compress as the yield curve flattened further in the second quarter,' said Susan C. Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Non-interest expenses totaled $6.3 million in 2Q18, compared to $6.0 million in 2Q17 and decreased compared to $6.5 million in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2018, non-interest expenses totaled $12.8 million, compared to $11.9 million in the first six months of 2017. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salary and employee benefits as the result of expansion.

Balance Sheet

'Total loans increased 1.9% during the quarter and increased 9.7% year over year, with solid production in commercial real estate, manufactured housing and commercial loans,' said Plourd.

Total loans increased to $759.9 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $745.8 million at March 31, 2018, and increased $67.1 million compared to $692.8 million a year ago. Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up 14.8% from year ago levels to $364.7 million at June 30, 2018, and comprise 48.0% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 12.2% from year ago levels to $234.6 million and represent 30.9% of total loans. Commercial loans increased 5.9% from year ago levels to $118.3 million and represent 15.6% of the total loan portfolio.

Core deposits totaled $500.2 million at June 30, 2018 and comprise 71.1% of total deposits compared to $485.7 million and 68.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2018 and compared to $463.6 million and 69.1% of total deposits a year ago. A strategic focus for the Company in 2018 is core deposit growth. Total deposits declined modestly to $702.6 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $710.0 million at March 31, 2018, and increased $32.3 million, or 4.8% compared to $670.3 million a year earlier.

Total assets were $865.1 million at June 30, 2018, which was unchanged compared to three months earlier and a $80.2 million, or 10.2% increase compared to $785.0 million one year ago. Stockholders' equity improved to $73.4 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $71.7 million at March 31, 2018, and $68.2 million a year ago. Book value per common share improved to $8.90 at June 30, 2018, compared to $8.73 at March 31, 2018, and $8.36 a year ago.

Credit Quality

'We had another solid quarter of loan growth and as a result recorded a $117,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter,' said Thompson. This compares to a negative provision for loan losses of $144,000 in 1Q18 and a provision for loan losses of $120,000 in 2Q17. Net loan recoveries were $47,000 in 2Q18 compared to $182,000 in 1Q18 and $89,000 in 2Q17.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.6 million at June 30, 2018, or 1.22% of total loans held for investment, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2018, and 1.27% a year ago. Net nonaccrual loans decreased to $3.7 million, or 0.49% of total loans at June 30, 2018, compared to $4.2 million, or 0.57% of total loans, three months earlier, and increased compared to $2.0 million, or 0.29% of total loans, a year ago.

Of the $3.7 million in net nonaccrual loans, $2.1 million were commercial loans primarily from one relationship and not systemic to the portfolio, $527,000 were commercial agricultural loans, $259,000 were manufactured housing loans, $207,000 were home equity loans, $168,000 were single-family real estate loans, $166,000 were SBA 504 1st loans, $160,000 were SBA 7A loans and $112,000 were commercial real estate loans.

Other assets acquired through foreclosure totaled $213,000 at June 30, 2018, compared to $233,000 three months earlier and $362,000 a year ago.

Cash Dividend Declared

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable August 31, 2018 to common shareholders of record on August 14, 2018. The current annualized yield, based on the closing price of CWBC shares of $11.80 on June 30, 2018, was 1.7%.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California's Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Westlake Village, San Luis Obispo and Oxnard and a loan production office in Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship business banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Industry Accolades

In April 2018, Community West was awarded a 'Premier' rating by The Findley Reports. For 50 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

« Back to all Press Releases