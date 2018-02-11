Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Compagnie Financière Richemont    CFR   CH0210483332

COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT (CFR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Compagnie Financiere Richemont : Breitling CEO ditched racy ads featuring women as unsuitable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 04:17pm CET
Christmas decorations are seen at a Breitling watch store in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Switzerland's Breitling watch company said he has ended advertisements with some featuring women in shorts and flight suits catering to pilots of World War II-era fighter planes on grounds they were inappropriate.

Some of the ads portrayed women acting as ground support for male pilots flying P-51 Mustang airplanes.

CEO Georges Kern, who took over the Grenchen-based timepiece maker last year after switching from luxury goods maker Richemont (>> Compagnie Financière Richemont), told the SonntagsZeitung in an interview that he intervened after finding complaint letters from people concerned about the ads' portrayal of women.

"I stopped them immediately," Kern told the newspaper in an article that appeared on Sunday. "Some customers thought they were funny. But such clips were no longer suitable and do not reflect values of today's society."

Once tipped as a potential Richemont chief executive, Kern left for Breitling abruptly in July 2017 just four months after taking over as head of Richemont's watchmaking division.

New Breitling advertisements will start in May, he said, adding he planned to keep Breitling's airplane theme, including with the company's jet team, to maintain the watch's appeal with the aviation community.

But he also hopes to highlight Breitling's broader appeal -- it once sponsored the Tour de France cycling race, for instance -- to boost annual sales of around 430 million Swiss francs ($457.50 million) now.

Kern said he was not sure how long buyout firm CVC [CVC.UL] would keep its 80 percent stake in the company.

"Breitling has many loyal customers and we grew during the past two very difficult years for the watch industry," he said. "We are not a restructuring case. The company is very profitable."

Kern did not give profit figures.

($1 = 0.9399 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by David Evans)

Stocks treated in this article : CVC Limited, Compagnie Financière Richemont
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHE
04:17p COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Breitling CEO ditched racy ads featuring women ..
02/08 COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Van Cleef & Arpels announces their third year p..
02/07 COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Van Cleef & Arpels to take part again in Jeddah..
02/01 Farfetch gears up for fashion store of the future
01/26 France's Kering in talks on split with Stella McCartney - report
01/25 LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH upbeat as Chinese shoppers..
01/25 COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Van Cleef & Arpels celebrates Diamond Breeze
01/23 Today's Top Supply Chain and Logistics News From WSJ
01/23 COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : YNAP shareholder Renzo Rosso says Richemont bid..
01/23 COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Luxury Giant Buys Online Seller -- WSJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/23 Richemont makes e-commerce move
2017 European luxury sector handed a win by EU court
2017 Ways To Play A Potential Recovery In Swiss Watch Demand
2017 Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update
2017 Tracking David Winters' Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11 205 M
EBIT 2018 2 127 M
Net income 2018 1 737 M
Finance 2018 5 853 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 23,77
P/E ratio 2019 21,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
Capitalization 38 138 M
Chart COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHE
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Financière Riche Technical Analysis Chart | CFR | CH0210483332 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 81,0 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Peter Rupert Executive Chairman
Jérôme Lambert Chief Operating Officer & Director
Burkhart Grund Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-Jacques Michel van Oosten Chief Technology Officer
Alan Grant Quasha Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT-5.19%46 725
PANDORA-11.15%11 094
LAO FENG XIANG CO LTD-1.41%2 791
PC JEWELLER LTD-16.58%2 267
GUANGDONG CHJ INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%1 546
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTRNL LTD-6.68%1 524
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.