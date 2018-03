By Euan Conley

Swiss luxury goods conglomerate Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (>> company sheet) has entered into exclusive negotiations to sell its French brand Lancel to Piquadro SpA (>> company sheet), the Italian company said on Tuesday.

Piquadro, which makes high-end brief cases and leather bags, said the deal could close in the first half of the year, subject to due diligence and a definitive agreement between the companies.

Write to Euan Conley at [email protected]