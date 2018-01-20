Log in
COMPANHIA DE SA : Material Fact
COMPANHIA DE SA : Material Fact
COMPANHIA DE SA : Sabesp announces 3Q17 results
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Material Fact

01/20/2018

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on January 19, 2018, the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo - ARSESP ('Arsesp'), published Resolution nº 780, with the timeline for the final stages of Sabesp's 2nd Regular Tariff Revision, as illustrated below.

ARSESP Resolution nº 780 - Timeline for the Final Stage of Sabesp's Regular Tariff Revision

Stage

Description

Period

1

Publication of the Technical Note with the methodology proposal

January 16th, 2018

2

Public Consultation and Public Hearing on the methodology proposal

From January 17thto February 5th, 2018

3

Request of additional data on Sabesp's Business Plan

By January 31st, 2018

4

Submission, by Sabesp, of additional data on its Business Plan

By February 19th, 2018

5

Publication of the methodology's detailed report and final technical note

By February 27th, 2018

6

Analysis of Sabesp's data and preparation of the preliminary technical note for the calculation of the Final P0

By March 22nd, 2018

7

Public Consultation and Public Hearing on the Final P0 proposal

From March 23rdto April 13th, 2018

8

Analysis of received contributions and publication of detailed report on the Final P0 proposal

By May 9th, 2018

9

Publication of the 2ndOTR final results: Final Technical Note and Resolution with the tariff table

By May 10th, 2018

The Final Maximum Average Tariff (Final P0) will be disclosed by May 10th, 2018, and applied pursuant to Article 39 of Law 11,445/2007.

Differences in revenues resulting from the amounts authorized on October 10th, 2017 (Preliminary P0) and the tariff amounts that will be calculated in the final stage of the 2nd Regular Tariff Revision (Final P0) will be duly compensated and applied to the tariffs of public water supply and sewage services.

Additionally, Arsesp published the Notice of Public Hearing nº 01/2018 referring to Stage 2 of the Timeline, to be held on January 29th, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (GMT-3) at the 'André Franco Montoro' auditorium located at Pátio do Colégio, 184 - Centro - São Paulo - SP - Ground Floor.

The full versions of the Resolution nº 780, Notice of Public Hearing, and other information referring to them, are available at Arsesp's website and headquarters which are located at Av. Paulista, 2313, 4th Floor, CEP 01311-300 - São Paulo - SP.

The full versions of the Resolution and Notice of Public Hearing are also available at Sabesp's Investor Relations website.

São Paulo, January 19, 2018.

Edison Airoldi
Technology, Enterprises and Environment Officer
Acting for the Economic and Financial Office and the Investor Relations Office

- Notice of Public Hearing

- Public Hearing Regulation

- Application Form

- Technical Note 001/2018

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 01:34:07 UTC.

Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 13 088 M
EBIT 2017 4 337 M
Net income 2017 2 636 M
Debt 2017 11 016 M
Yield 2017 2,88%
P/E ratio 2017 9,50
P/E ratio 2018 7,86
EV / Sales 2017 2,68x
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
Capitalization 24 114 M
