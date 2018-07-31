Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP ('Company') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on July 19, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved, among other matters, a call notice for an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ('Meeting') to resolve on the election of an alternate member for the Fiscal Council for remaining term of office until the 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to Article 23 of the Company's Bylaws.

For the purposes of Article 21-L of CVM Instruction 481 in force, dated December 17, 2009, as amended ('ICVM 481'), the Company informs a provisional basis that the date of the Meeting has been set for September 28 2018, thus allowing shareholders to send their proposals for inclusions in the remote voting form to the Company no later than twenty-five (25) days prior to the Meeting date.

São Paulo, July 30, 2018.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer