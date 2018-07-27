Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 14/18 - Copel Distribuição’s Grid Market grows 3.7% in the second quarter
Notice to the Market-14/18
Copel Distribuição'sGrid Market grows 3.7% in the second quarter
This report analyzes the performance of Copel's electricity market betweenApril and June 2018, compared with the amounts recorded in the same period of 2017.
Grid Market (TUSD)
Copel Distribuição's grid market, comprising the captive market, concessionaires and licensees in theState of Paraná, and all free customers in the Company's concession area,presented an increase of 3.7% in 2Q18, as shown in the following table:
Number of Customers / Agreements
Energy Sold (GWh)
Jun-18
Jun-17
Var. %
2Q18
2Q17
Var. %
1H18
1H17
Var. %
Captive Market
4,600,505
4,515,938
1.9
4,970
4,813
3.3
9,979
10,149
(1.7)
Concessionaries and Licensees ¹
6
6
-
200
197
1.8
394
386
2.1
Free Customers ²
1,027
880
16.7
2,360
2,254
4.7
4,672
4,213
10.9
Grid Market
4,601,538
4,516,824
1.9
7,530
7,264
3.7
15,045
14,748
2.0
¹ The amount of energy related to the period of 2017 was adjusted to reflect the migration of customers to the free market within the concession area of concessionaries and licensees.
² All free customers served by Copel GeT, Copel Comercialização and other suppliers at the Copel Distribuição concession area .
The result was mainly due to the 3.3% increase in the total consumption of the captive market in 2Q18, particularly in the residencial and commercial segment (as detailed below), and the 4.7% growth in consumption from free consumers, in particular, industrial customers in the pulp and paper, food and furniture industries.
Copel Distribuição
Captive Market
Copel Distribuição'scaptive market energy sales totaled 4,970 GWh in the 2Q18, which represents a increase of 3.3%. This result was mainly influenced by the performance of the residential and commercial segments.
The following table shows captive market trends by consumption segment:
Number of Customers
Energy sold (GWh)
Jun-18
Jun-17
Var. %
2Q18
2Q17
Var. %
1H18
1H17
Var. %
Residential
3,721,532
3,638,842
2.3
1,828
1,710
6.9
3,677
3,608
1.9
Industrial
74,210
78,000
(4.9)
744
828
(10.2)
1,453
1,725
(15.8)
Commercial
393,777
384,949
2.3
1,180
1,106
6.7
2,394
2,406
(0.5)
Rural
353,461
356,753
(0.9)
590
558
5.7
1,222
1,188
2.9
Other
57,525
57,394
0.2
628
611
2.8
1,233
1,222
0.9
Captive Market
4,600,505
4,515,938
1.9
4,970
4,813
3.3
9,979
10,149
(1.7)
The residential segment consumed 1,828 GWh between April and June 2018, recording a increase of 6.9%. This result was due to a 2.3% increase in the number of customers and a higher average monthly consumption (164 kWh in 2Q18 compared to 157 kWh in 2Q17), partially explained by the higher temperatures registered in April. In 2Q18, residential consumption was equivalent to 36.8% of the captive market, totaling 3,721,532 consumers.
Average Consumption (kWh/month)
Residential
2Q18
2Q17
Var.%
164
157
4.6
The industrial segment in the captive market registered a fall of 10.2% in the 2Q18, totaling 744 GWh, mainly reflecting the migration of customers to the free market, which would represent an average consumption of, approximately, 104 GWh in the quarter. In addition, the truck drivers strike at the end of May had a negative impact on industrial activity, with consequences for the quarterly consumption of this category. At the end of 2Q18, the industrial segment accounted for 15.0% of captive market consumption and had 74,210 consumers.
The commercial segment consumed 1,180 GWh in 2Q18, a 6.7% increase, due to the performance of the Paraná commerce in 2018, which presented a 3.0% increase in sales volume in the retail trade, and the increase of 8,828 in relation to 2Q17. At the end of this quarter, this class accounted for 23.7% of the captive market with 393,777 consumers.
Rural segment recorded a 5.7% increase in consumption in the 2Q18, totaling 590 GWh. At the end of June 2018, the class represented 11.9% of Copel's captive market with 353,461 consumers.
Other segments (government, public lighting, public services and own consumption) totaled 628 GWh consumed between April and June of 2018, with growth of 2.8%. Together, these classes were equivalent to 12.6% of the captive market, with 57,525 consumers at the end of June 2018.
Notice to the Market-14/18
Copel'sConsolidated Market
Electricity Sales to Final Customers
Electricity sales to final customers, comprising CopelDistribuição's sales in the captive market and
Copel Geração e Transmissão and Copel Comercialização sales in the free market, growth by 7.4% between April and June 2018.
The table below breaks down energy sales by consumption segment:
Energy Sold (GWh)
Segment
Market
2Q18
2Q17
Var. %
1H18
1H17
Var. %
Residential
1,828
1,710
6.9
3,677
3,608
1.9
Total
2,083
1,918
8.6
4,106
3,764
9.1
Industrial
Captive
744
828
(10.2)
1,453
1,725
(15.8)
Free
1,339
1,090
22.8
2,653
2,039
30.1
Total
1,256
1,151
9.1
2,546
2,486
2.4
Commercial
Captive
1,180
1,106
6.7
2,394
2,406
(0.5)
Free
76
45
69
152
80
90
Rural
590
558
5.7
1,222
1,188
2.9
Other
628
611
2.8
1,233
1,222
0.9
Energy Supply
6,385
5,948
7.4
12,784
12,268
4.2
Total Energy Sold
Total energy sold by Copel in all markets, comprising the sales of Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e
Transmissão, the Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Comercialização, came to 11,033 GWh in 2Q18, representing a increase of 5.5%.
The following table shows Copel's total electricity sales broken down between Copel Distribuição,Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Comercialização:
Number of Customers / Agreements
Energy Sold (GWh)
Jun-18
Jun-17
Var. %
2Q18
2Q17
Var. %
1H18
1H17
Var. %
Copel DIS
Captive Market
4,600,505
4,515,938
1.9
4,970
4,813
3.3
9,979
10,149
(1.7)
Concessionaries and Licensees
3
4
(25.0)
72
131
(44.9)
163
257
(36.6)
CCEE (MCP)
-
-
-
208
845
(75.4)
297
1,424
(79.1)
Copel GeT
CCEAR (Copel DIS)
1
1
-
20
19
5
43
42
2.4
CCEAR (other concessionaries)
37
28
32.1
204
201
1.5
413
413
(0.0)
Free Customers
52
53
(1.9)
951
976
(2.6)
1,860
1,865
(0.2)
Bilateral Agreements (Copel Comercialização)
-
-
736
-
-
Bilateral Agreements ¹
50
32
56.3
1,429
2,104
(32.1)
2,743
3,964
(30.8)
CCEE (MCP) ²
-
-
-
730
864
(15.5)
1,080
1,725
(37.4)
Total Copel GeT
147
114
28.9
4,070
4,164
(2.3)
7,498
8,009
(6.4)
Wind Farms Complex
CCEAR (other concessionaries)
112
112
-
209
209
-
416
416
-
CER
3
3
-
89
89
-
177
177
-
Total Wind Farm Complex
115
115
-
298
298
-
593
593
-
Copel Comercialização
Free Customers
272
75
263
464
159
192
944
254
272
Bilateral Agreements
176
12
1,367
1,045
50
1,990
1,869
102
1,728
CCEE (MCP) ²
-
-
-
9
1
800
9
1
800
Total Copel Comercialização
-
142
-
100
1,518
210
623
2,822
357
690
Total Copel Consolidated
4,600,770
4,516,313
1.9
11,136
10,461
6.5
21,352
20,789
2.7
Total Copel DIS
4,600,508
4,515,942
1.9
5,250
5,789
(9.3)
10,439
11,830
(11.8)
Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism). ¹ Includes Short Term Sales Agreements.
² Assured Power allocated in the period, does not consider the impact of the GSF.
CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy.
Curitiba, July 26, 2018.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:[email protected]or (41) 3222-2027
