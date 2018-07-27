Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 14/18 - Copel Distribuição’s Grid Market grows 3.7% in the second quarter

Notice to the Market - 14/18

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 3.7% in the second quarter

This report analyzes the performance of Copel's electricity market between April and June 2018, compared with the amounts recorded in the same period of 2017.

Grid Market (TUSD)

Copel Distribuição's grid market, comprising the captive market, concessionaires and licensees in the State of Paraná, and all free customers in the Company's concession area, presented an increase of 3.7% in 2Q18, as shown in the following table:

Number of Customers / Agreements

Energy Sold (GWh)

Jun-18 Jun-17 Var. % 2Q18 2Q17 Var. % 1H18 1H17 Var. % Captive Market 4,600,505 4,515,938 1.9 4,970 4,813 3.3 9,979 10,149 (1.7) Concessionaries and Licensees ¹ 6 6 - 200 197 1.8 394 386 2.1 Free Customers ² 1,027 880 16.7 2,360 2,254 4.7 4,672 4,213 10.9 Grid Market 4,601,538 4,516,824 1.9 7,530 7,264 3.7 15,045 14,748 2.0 ¹ The amount of energy related to the period of 2017 was adjusted to reflect the migration of customers to the free market within the concession area of concessionaries and licensees.

² All free customers served by Copel GeT, Copel Comercialização and other suppliers at the Copel Distribuição concession area .

The result was mainly due to the 3.3% increase in the total consumption of the captive market in 2Q18, particularly in the residencial and commercial segment (as detailed below), and the 4.7% growth in consumption from free consumers, in particular, industrial customers in the pulp and paper, food and furniture industries.

Copel Distribuição

Captive Market

Copel Distribuição's captive market energy sales totaled 4,970 GWh in the 2Q18, which represents a increase of 3.3%. This result was mainly influenced by the performance of the residential and commercial segments.

The following table shows captive market trends by consumption segment:

Number of Customers

Energy sold (GWh)

Jun-18 Jun-17 Var. % 2Q18 2Q17 Var. % 1H18 1H17 Var. % Residential 3,721,532 3,638,842 2.3 1,828 1,710 6.9 3,677 3,608 1.9 Industrial 74,210 78,000 (4.9) 744 828 (10.2) 1,453 1,725 (15.8) Commercial 393,777 384,949 2.3 1,180 1,106 6.7 2,394 2,406 (0.5) Rural 353,461 356,753 (0.9) 590 558 5.7 1,222 1,188 2.9 Other 57,525 57,394 0.2 628 611 2.8 1,233 1,222 0.9 Captive Market 4,600,505 4,515,938 1.9 4,970 4,813 3.3 9,979 10,149 (1.7)

The residential segment consumed 1,828 GWh between April and June 2018, recording a increase of 6.9%. This result was due to a 2.3% increase in the number of customers and a higher average monthly consumption (164 kWh in 2Q18 compared to 157 kWh in 2Q17), partially explained by the higher temperatures registered in April. In 2Q18, residential consumption was equivalent to 36.8% of the captive market, totaling 3,721,532 consumers.

Average Consumption (kWh/month)

Residential

2Q18 2Q17 Var.% 164 157 4.6

The industrial segment in the captive market registered a fall of 10.2% in the 2Q18, totaling 744 GWh, mainly reflecting the migration of customers to the free market, which would represent an average consumption of, approximately, 104 GWh in the quarter. In addition, the truck drivers strike at the end of May had a negative impact on industrial activity, with consequences for the quarterly consumption of this category. At the end of 2Q18, the industrial segment accounted for 15.0% of captive market consumption and had 74,210 consumers.

The commercial segment consumed 1,180 GWh in 2Q18, a 6.7% increase, due to the performance of the Paraná commerce in 2018, which presented a 3.0% increase in sales volume in the retail trade, and the increase of 8,828 in relation to 2Q17. At the end of this quarter, this class accounted for 23.7% of the captive market with 393,777 consumers.

Rural segment recorded a 5.7% increase in consumption in the 2Q18, totaling 590 GWh. At the end of June 2018, the class represented 11.9% of Copel's captive market with 353,461 consumers.

Other segments (government, public lighting, public services and own consumption) totaled 628 GWh consumed between April and June of 2018, with growth of 2.8%. Together, these classes were equivalent to 12.6% of the captive market, with 57,525 consumers at the end of June 2018.

Copel's Consolidated Market

Electricity Sales to Final Customers

Electricity sales to final customers, comprising Copel Distribuição's sales in the captive market and

Copel Geração e Transmissão and Copel Comercialização sales in the free market, growth by 7.4% between April and June 2018.

The table below breaks down energy sales by consumption segment:

Energy Sold (GWh)

Segment Market 2Q18 2Q17 Var. % 1H18 1H17 Var. % Residential 1,828 1,710 6.9 3,677 3,608 1.9 Total 2,083 1,918 8.6 4,106 3,764 9.1 Industrial Captive 744 828 (10.2) 1,453 1,725 (15.8) Free 1,339 1,090 22.8 2,653 2,039 30.1 Total 1,256 1,151 9.1 2,546 2,486 2.4 Commercial Captive 1,180 1,106 6.7 2,394 2,406 (0.5) Free 76 45 69 152 80 90 Rural 590 558 5.7 1,222 1,188 2.9 Other 628 611 2.8 1,233 1,222 0.9 Energy Supply 6,385 5,948 7.4 12,784 12,268 4.2 Total Energy Sold

Total energy sold by Copel in all markets, comprising the sales of Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e

Transmissão, the Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Comercialização, came to 11,033 GWh in 2Q18, representing a increase of 5.5%.

The following table shows Copel's total electricity sales broken down between Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Comercialização:

Number of Customers / Agreements

Energy Sold (GWh)

Jun-18 Jun-17 Var. % 2Q18 2Q17 Var. % 1H18 1H17 Var. % Copel DIS Captive Market 4,600,505 4,515,938 1.9 4,970 4,813 3.3 9,979 10,149 (1.7) Concessionaries and Licensees 3 4 (25.0) 72 131 (44.9) 163 257 (36.6) CCEE (MCP) - - - 208 845 (75.4) 297 1,424 (79.1) Copel GeT CCEAR (Copel DIS) 1 1 - 20 19 5 43 42 2.4 CCEAR (other concessionaries) 37 28 32.1 204 201 1.5 413 413 (0.0) Free Customers 52 53 (1.9) 951 976 (2.6) 1,860 1,865 (0.2) Bilateral Agreements (Copel Comercialização) - - 736 - - Bilateral Agreements ¹ 50 32 56.3 1,429 2,104 (32.1) 2,743 3,964 (30.8) CCEE (MCP) ² - - - 730 864 (15.5) 1,080 1,725 (37.4) Total Copel GeT 147 114 28.9 4,070 4,164 (2.3) 7,498 8,009 (6.4) Wind Farms Complex CCEAR (other concessionaries) 112 112 - 209 209 - 416 416 - CER 3 3 - 89 89 - 177 177 - Total Wind Farm Complex 115 115 - 298 298 - 593 593 - Copel Comercialização Free Customers 272 75 263 464 159 192 944 254 272 Bilateral Agreements 176 12 1,367 1,045 50 1,990 1,869 102 1,728 CCEE (MCP) ² - - - 9 1 800 9 1 800 Total Copel Comercialização - 142 - 100 1,518 210 623 2,822 357 690 Total Copel Consolidated 4,600,770 4,516,313 1.9 11,136 10,461 6.5 21,352 20,789 2.7

Total Copel DIS 4,600,508 4,515,942 1.9 5,250 5,789 (9.3) 10,439 11,830 (11.8)

Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism). ¹ Includes Short Term Sales Agreements.

² Assured Power allocated in the period, does not consider the impact of the GSF.

CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy.

Curitiba, July 26, 2018.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

