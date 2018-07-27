Log in
News Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 14/18 - Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 3.7% in the second quarter

07/27/2018 | 12:12am CEST

Notice to the Market - 14/18

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grows 3.7% in the second quarter

This report analyzes the performance of Copel's electricity market between April and June 2018, compared with the amounts recorded in the same period of 2017.

Grid Market (TUSD)

Copel Distribuição's grid market, comprising the captive market, concessionaires and licensees in the State of Paraná, and all free customers in the Company's concession area, presented an increase of 3.7% in 2Q18, as shown in the following table:

Number of Customers / Agreements

Energy Sold (GWh)

Jun-18

Jun-17

Var. %

2Q18

2Q17

Var. %

1H18

1H17

Var. %

Captive Market

4,600,505

4,515,938

1.9

4,970

4,813

3.3

9,979

10,149

(1.7)

Concessionaries and Licensees ¹

6

6

-

200

197

1.8

394

386

2.1

Free Customers ²

1,027

880

16.7

2,360

2,254

4.7

4,672

4,213

10.9

Grid Market

4,601,538

4,516,824

1.9

7,530

7,264

3.7

15,045

14,748

2.0

¹ The amount of energy related to the period of 2017 was adjusted to reflect the migration of customers to the free market within the concession area of concessionaries and licensees.

² All free customers served by Copel GeT, Copel Comercialização and other suppliers at the Copel Distribuição concession area .

The result was mainly due to the 3.3% increase in the total consumption of the captive market in 2Q18, particularly in the residencial and commercial segment (as detailed below), and the 4.7% growth in consumption from free consumers, in particular, industrial customers in the pulp and paper, food and furniture industries.

Copel Distribuição

Captive Market

Copel Distribuição's captive market energy sales totaled 4,970 GWh in the 2Q18, which represents a increase of 3.3%. This result was mainly influenced by the performance of the residential and commercial segments.

The following table shows captive market trends by consumption segment:

Number of Customers

Energy sold (GWh)

Jun-18

Jun-17

Var. %

2Q18

2Q17

Var. %

1H18

1H17

Var. %

Residential

3,721,532

3,638,842

2.3

1,828

1,710

6.9

3,677

3,608

1.9

Industrial

74,210

78,000

(4.9)

744

828

(10.2)

1,453

1,725

(15.8)

Commercial

393,777

384,949

2.3

1,180

1,106

6.7

2,394

2,406

(0.5)

Rural

353,461

356,753

(0.9)

590

558

5.7

1,222

1,188

2.9

Other

57,525

57,394

0.2

628

611

2.8

1,233

1,222

0.9

Captive Market

4,600,505

4,515,938

1.9

4,970

4,813

3.3

9,979

10,149

(1.7)

The residential segment consumed 1,828 GWh between April and June 2018, recording a increase of 6.9%. This result was due to a 2.3% increase in the number of customers and a higher average monthly consumption (164 kWh in 2Q18 compared to 157 kWh in 2Q17), partially explained by the higher temperatures registered in April. In 2Q18, residential consumption was equivalent to 36.8% of the captive market, totaling 3,721,532 consumers.

Average Consumption (kWh/month)

Residential

2Q18

2Q17

Var.%

164

157

4.6

The industrial segment in the captive market registered a fall of 10.2% in the 2Q18, totaling 744 GWh, mainly reflecting the migration of customers to the free market, which would represent an average consumption of, approximately, 104 GWh in the quarter. In addition, the truck drivers strike at the end of May had a negative impact on industrial activity, with consequences for the quarterly consumption of this category. At the end of 2Q18, the industrial segment accounted for 15.0% of captive market consumption and had 74,210 consumers.

The commercial segment consumed 1,180 GWh in 2Q18, a 6.7% increase, due to the performance of the Paraná commerce in 2018, which presented a 3.0% increase in sales volume in the retail trade, and the increase of 8,828 in relation to 2Q17. At the end of this quarter, this class accounted for 23.7% of the captive market with 393,777 consumers.

Rural segment recorded a 5.7% increase in consumption in the 2Q18, totaling 590 GWh. At the end of June 2018, the class represented 11.9% of Copel's captive market with 353,461 consumers.

Other segments (government, public lighting, public services and own consumption) totaled 628 GWh consumed between April and June of 2018, with growth of 2.8%. Together, these classes were equivalent to 12.6% of the captive market, with 57,525 consumers at the end of June 2018.

Notice to the Market - 14/18

Copel's Consolidated Market

Electricity Sales to Final Customers

Electricity sales to final customers, comprising Copel Distribuição's sales in the captive market and

Copel Geração e Transmissão and Copel Comercialização sales in the free market, growth by 7.4% between April and June 2018.

The table below breaks down energy sales by consumption segment:

Energy Sold (GWh)

Segment

Market

2Q18

2Q17

Var. %

1H18

1H17

Var. %

Residential

1,828

1,710

6.9

3,677

3,608

1.9

Total

2,083

1,918

8.6

4,106

3,764

9.1

Industrial

Captive

744

828

(10.2)

1,453

1,725

(15.8)

Free

1,339

1,090

22.8

2,653

2,039

30.1

Total

1,256

1,151

9.1

2,546

2,486

2.4

Commercial

Captive

1,180

1,106

6.7

2,394

2,406

(0.5)

Free

76

45

69

152

80

90

Rural

590

558

5.7

1,222

1,188

2.9

Other

628

611

2.8

1,233

1,222

0.9

Energy Supply

6,385

5,948

7.4

12,784

12,268

4.2

Total Energy Sold

Total energy sold by Copel in all markets, comprising the sales of Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e

Transmissão, the Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Comercialização, came to 11,033 GWh in 2Q18, representing a increase of 5.5%.

The following table shows Copel's total electricity sales broken down between Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Comercialização:

Number of Customers / Agreements

Energy Sold (GWh)

Jun-18

Jun-17

Var. %

2Q18

2Q17

Var. %

1H18

1H17

Var. %

Copel DIS

Captive Market

4,600,505

4,515,938

1.9

4,970

4,813

3.3

9,979

10,149

(1.7)

Concessionaries and Licensees

3

4

(25.0)

72

131

(44.9)

163

257

(36.6)

CCEE (MCP)

-

-

-

208

845

(75.4)

297

1,424

(79.1)

Copel GeT

CCEAR (Copel DIS)

1

1

-

20

19

5

43

42

2.4

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

37

28

32.1

204

201

1.5

413

413

(0.0)

Free Customers

52

53

(1.9)

951

976

(2.6)

1,860

1,865

(0.2)

Bilateral Agreements (Copel Comercialização)

-

-

736

-

-

Bilateral Agreements ¹

50

32

56.3

1,429

2,104

(32.1)

2,743

3,964

(30.8)

CCEE (MCP) ²

-

-

-

730

864

(15.5)

1,080

1,725

(37.4)

Total Copel GeT

147

114

28.9

4,070

4,164

(2.3)

7,498

8,009

(6.4)

Wind Farms Complex

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

112

112

-

209

209

-

416

416

-

CER

3

3

-

89

89

-

177

177

-

Total Wind Farm Complex

115

115

-

298

298

-

593

593

-

Copel Comercialização

Free Customers

272

75

263

464

159

192

944

254

272

Bilateral Agreements

176

12

1,367

1,045

50

1,990

1,869

102

1,728

CCEE (MCP) ²

-

-

-

9

1

800

9

1

800

Total Copel Comercialização

-

142

-

100

1,518

210

623

2,822

357

690

Total Copel Consolidated

4,600,770

4,516,313

1.9

11,136

10,461

6.5

21,352

20,789

2.7

Total Copel DIS

4,600,508

4,515,942

1.9

5,250

5,789

(9.3)

10,439

11,830

(11.8)

Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism). ¹ Includes Short Term Sales Agreements.

² Assured Power allocated in the period, does not consider the impact of the GSF.

CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy.

Curitiba, July 26, 2018.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:[email protected]or (41) 3222-2027

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:11:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 14 798 M
EBIT 2018 2 297 M
Net income 2018 1 216 M
Debt 2018 9 425 M
Yield 2018 8,11%
P/E ratio 2018 4,83
P/E ratio 2019 3,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 5 618 M
