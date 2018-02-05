Companhia Paranaense de Energia : MF - 01/18 - Startup – TL Estreito – Fernão Dias

Material Fact - 01/18

Startup - TL Estreito - Fernão Dias

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on February 3, 2018, the Estreito - Fernão Dias (500 kV) transmission line, a project owned by SPC Cantareira (49% Copel GeT and 51% Celeo Redes), entered into a commercial operation, one month in advance.

The line, which was originally scheduled to startup in March 2018, is 342 kilometers long, run through the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, traversing more than 29 cities, and will allow greater energy exchange, contributing to the safety and operational reliability of the national electricity system.

The line adds R$47.6 million to Copel GeT's APR.

Curitiba, February 05, 2018.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

