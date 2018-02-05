Companhia Paranaense de Energia : MF - 01/18 - Startup – TL Estreito – Fernão Dias

Log in
02/05/2018

Material Fact - 01/18

Startup - TL Estreito - Fernão Dias

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on February 3, 2018, the Estreito - Fernão Dias (500 kV) transmission line, a project owned by SPC Cantareira (49% Copel GeT and 51% Celeo Redes), entered into a commercial operation, one month in advance.

The line, which was originally scheduled to startup in March 2018, is 342 kilometers long, run through the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, traversing more than 29 cities, and will allow greater energy exchange, contributing to the safety and operational reliability of the national electricity system.

The line adds R$47.6 million to Copel GeT's APR.

Curitiba, February 05, 2018.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations team:[email protected]or (41) 3222-2027

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 21:39:03 UTC.

Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 13 632 M
EBIT 2017 2 035 M
Net income 2017 1 082 M
Debt 2017 8 690 M
Yield 2017 8,36%
P/E ratio 2017 6,60
P/E ratio 2018 5,45
EV / Sales 2017 1,10x
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
Capitalization 6 253 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de En Technical Analysis Chart | CPLE6 | BRCPLEACNPB9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 33,9  BRL
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Sérgio de Souza Guetter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA1.09%1 970
DUKE ENERGY CORP-9.01%53 567
IBERDROLA-0.90%51 346
DOMINION ENERGY-6.64%48 702
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.15%44 330
EXELON CORPORATION-4.29%36 243
