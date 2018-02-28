Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the
Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest
publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results
for the fourth quarter (4Q17) and full year (FY17) period ended December
31, 2017. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS
(International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and
are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Highlights:
-
4Q17 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 116.6 million; a 44%
increase compared to US$ 80.8 million reported in 4Q16. 4Q17 Adjusted
EBITDA (including associated companies) reached US$ 245.4 million; a
38% increase compared to US$ 177.2 million in 4Q16.
-
FY2017 Net Income was US$ 60.8 million, compared to negative US$ 323.5
in 2016.
-
Buenaventura´s Net debt/EBITDA ratio was reduced to 1.4x.
-
The Company’s de-bottlenecking program is in progress, with results
expected to be gradually reflected from 2018 – 2020.
-
Yanacocha purchased the International Finance Corporation´s five
percent equity stake in Yanacocha for $48 million in December 2017. In
2018, Yanacocha agreed to make a capital reduction, Buenaventura´s
stake in Yanacocha therefore increased to 45.95%, from 43.65%.
-
In June 2017, Cerro Verde extended the maturity of its Syndicated Loan
to 2022 and in December 2017, Cerro Verde repaid US$ 220 million. The
outstanding balance is therefore US $1.3 billion as of December 31,
2017.
-
In line with Buenaventura´s dividend policy, a dividend payment of
US$0.03 per share/ADS will be declared.
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS
figures):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
4Q16
|
|
Var%
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY16
|
|
Var%
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
370.6
|
|
287.1
|
|
29%
|
|
1,274.4
|
|
1,068.8
|
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit*
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
24.8
|
|
-79%
|
|
105.5
|
|
132.2
|
|
-20%
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Direct Operations
|
|
|
|
116.6
|
|
80.8
|
|
44%
|
|
372.2
|
|
333.9
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Inc Associates)
|
|
|
|
245.4
|
|
177.2
|
|
38%
|
|
714.4
|
|
645.8
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
-405.9
|
|
N.A.
|
|
60.8
|
|
-323.5
|
|
N.A.
|
|
|
|
|
EPS**
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
-1.60
|
|
N.A.
|
|
0.24
|
|
-1.27
|
|
N.A.
|
(*) Considers an impairment of Long-Lived Assets of US$21.6 million
(La Zanja) and adjustment of component of stripping cost of 13.6
million (EL Brocal).
|
(**) as of December 31, 2017 Buenaventura had a weighted average
number of shares outstanding of 253,715,190.
|
For a full version of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Fourth Quarter
For a full version of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Fourth Quarter
and Full Year 2017 Earnings Release, please visit:
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura will host a conference call on Wednesday,
February 28, 2018, to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time /
Lima Time.
To access the call, please dial:
+1 (877) 407-8033 (From within the
U.S.)
+1 (201) 689-8033 (From outside the U.S.)
There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at:
There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at:
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly
traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in
Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and
exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines
as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.
Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*,
Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and
is developing the Tambomayo project.
The Company owns 45.95% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with
Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer;
19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper
producer.
For a printed version of the Company’s 2016 Form 20-F, please contact
the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download
the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
|
|
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
|
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as
defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those
concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and
expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency
of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and
other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of
future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans
for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian
political, economic, social and legal developments. These
forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect
to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial
performance. Actual results could differ materially from those
projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety
of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
