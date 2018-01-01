Log in
COMPASS GROUP PLC
Report
Compass : CEO, five others dead in Sydney seaplane crash

01/01/2018

The CEO of Britain's Compass Group CEO, Richard Cousins, was among six people who died after a seaplane crashed into a river in Sydney on New Year's Eve.

The other five who died in the crash were Emma Bowden, 48, Heather Bowden, 11, Edward Cousins, 23, William Cousins, 25, and the 44-year-old pilot Gareth Morgan, Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings from the New South Wales Police said.

Hutchings said Heather was with her father onboard and that all passengers knew each other. He added that police had already been in contact with UK authorities.

Police are working with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to recover the wreckage of the plane, which is submerged in 13 metres of water near Cowan, north of Sydney.

An investigation into the cause of the crash has begun, with a preliminary report expected within 30 days. Authorities have warned that it may take up to a year to find out what happened.

The seaplane was part of the Sydney Seaplanes business, which has operated since 2005 with no previous record of mishap. Seaplane flights have been cancelled until further notice.

(Reporting by Alana Schetzer; Editing by Kim Coghill and Himani Sarkar)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 23 628 M
EBIT 2018 1 774 M
Net income 2018 1 218 M
Debt 2018 3 158 M
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 21,06
P/E ratio 2019 19,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 24 878 M
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | CPG | GB00BD6K4575 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 16,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Cousins Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Steven Walsh Non-Executive Chairman
Johnny Thomson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
Donald Austin Robert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.60%33 588
STARBUCKS CORPORATION4.12%82 252
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC20.32%28 549
SODEXO2.61%20 132
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.34.08%12 058
WHITBREAD5.93%9 777
