Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Compass Group plc    CPG   GB00BD6K4575

COMPASS GROUP PLC (CPG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Compass : says new CEO to start Jan 1 after death of Cousins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 09:57am CET

Britain's Compass, the world's biggest catering firm, said incoming chief executive Dominic Blakemore would start his tenure three months earlier than expected on January 1 after the death of outgoing CEO Richard Cousins.

Cousins, 58, and four family members along with the pilot were killed when the seaplane they were travelling in crashed in Australia on New Year's Eve.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPASS GROUP PLC
01:22p Compass Group chief, five others killed in Sydney seaplane crash
10:20aDJCOMPASS : Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins -- 2nd Update
09:57a COMPASS : says new CEO to start Jan 1 after death of Cousins
08:24a COMPASS : Dominic Blakemore
07:00aDJCOMPASS : Confirms Death of CEO Richard Cousins -- Update
06:40aDJRICHARD COUSINS : Compass Group Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins
03:59a COMPASS : Richard Cousins
2017 COMPASS : Swansea Library plan to change
2017 COMPASS : Library plan goes back to drawing board
2017 Tesco strengthens grip on UK food market with Booker clearance​
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Compass Group's (CMPGF) CEO Richard Cousins on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Cal..
2017 Compass Group Plc ADR reports FY results
2017 Compass Group's (CMPGF) CEO Richard Cousins on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Cal..
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 23 627 M
EBIT 2018 1 774 M
Net income 2018 1 216 M
Debt 2018 3 150 M
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 21,10
P/E ratio 2019 19,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 25 330 M
Chart COMPASS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Compass Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | CPG | GB00BD6K4575 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COMPASS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 16,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Cousins Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Steven Walsh Non-Executive Chairman
Johnny Thomson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Gary R. Green Executive Director & CEO-North America Region
Donald Austin Robert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.60%33 588
STARBUCKS CORPORATION3.44%82 252
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC0.00%28 549
SODEXO2.61%20 132
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.34.08%12 058
WHITBREAD5.93%9 777
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.