Computer and Technologies : C&T honored as one of the "Top 25 Document Management Solution Providers"

01/05/2018 | 04:44am CET

Hong Kong, January 5, 2018 - Leading locally listed information technology ('IT') software and services company, Computer And Technologies Holdings Limited ('C&T Holdings' or the 'Group', Stock Code: SEHK 00046) is named on the list of 'Top 25 Document Management Solution Providers ' by APAC CIOoutlook. This honor recognizes the excellence of the Group's enterprise information management software, VITOVA EIM, in delivering distinctive solutions that stand out from others in the Asia Pacific region.

APAC CIOoutlook is a magazine with 6,000 qualified subscribers in the Asia Pacific region that aims to provide a platform for top CIOs, CTOs and other senior IT managers and decision makers to share their experience, wisdom and advice with the enterprise IT community. To reflect on the most promising document management solutions in APAC and the value they bring to the market, the panel of editors, industry researchers and executives at APAC CIOoutlook has consolidated a shortlist for region's businesses to determine their best document management partner.

Ranking top-25 demonstrates VITOVA's capability to not only serve as an electronic cabinet for organizing all paper and digital files, but also deliver the synergy of flexibility, mobility, accessibility and security, and promote quicker and easier collaboration and strategic business operations. Providing a flexible line-up of modules, from VitalScan (paper-to-digital filing) and VitalCapture (data-to-business-information conversion) to VitalDoc (central sharing and collaboration platform) and VitalFlow (workflow automation and streamlining), VITOVA is a full-featured information mangement suite that can fulfill the practical information management needs of today's business operations, particularly those that require frequent exchange and collaboration among cross-region offices or flexible workspace and schedules. Integrated with the Microsoft Azure cloud and Microsoft Office 365, VITOVA enables taskforces under an organization to collaborate blissfully anytime, anywhere, and ultimately achieve critical business goals.

Today's VITOVA is a one-stop solution distilled from nearly 20 years of experience and evolvement, helping countless users from diversified organizations in Asia Pacific, from small to large operational scale, to manage their data and discover its unlimited value. Instilling cloud, mobile and other new technologies into the full-featured suite for more extensive global reach, VITOVA is committed to helping businesses achieve more through people-orientated information management.

---End---

About C&T Holdings
Computer And Technologies Holdings Limited ('C&T Holdings' or the 'Group', Stock Code: SEHK 00046) is a leading IT software and service provider in Asia involved in the design, delivery and operation of total IT solutions for the Government departments and corporate enterprises. Building on its successful track records, the Group provides comprehensive IT services from system and network integration, IT solutions implementation and software development, enterprise application software, on-line e-Government and e-Business platforms, as well as business process outsourcing services. For more information, please visit our website at www.ctil.com.

Enquiries
Miss. Emma Wong
Tel : (852) 2217 1511
Fax : (852) 2503 8400
Email: [email protected]

Computer and Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 03:44:03 UTC.

