Computer Task : CTG Adds Dana Bensinger to Health Solutions Leadership Team as Epic Client Solutions Executive

07/28/2018 | 07:12am CEST

BUFFALO, N.Y., July XX, 2018-CTG, a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, announced the appointment of Dana Bensinger MSN, RN-BC as Epic Client Solutions Executive for its Health Solutions practice. Bensinger will focus on delivery of consulting services as well as driving Epic-related new business initiatives while serving as the primary solution architect for clients already utilizing or planning to implement Epic applications.

'Dana brings a unique combination of technical and operations expertise while also having seen firsthand the demands on healthcare providers through his nursing experience' said Marie Murphy, Managing Director, Delivery and Operations for CTG's Health Solutions practice. 'I'm excited about the value Dana brings to our team and I'm confident that this deep background working with Epic applications and in healthcare overall will benefit our clients greatly.'

In his new role, Bensinger will be a critical component of the Health Solutions leadership team. He will work to develop and refine Epic solutions in collaboration with the entire Health Solutions team while identifying and pursuing new Epic solutions-related opportunities with new and existing clients.

Bensinger joins CTG from Encore an emids Company, where he most recently served as Associate Director where he mentored inpatient and outpatient leadership teams on best practices related to implementation of Epic applications. Throughout his career, he served in roles of increasing responsibility for organizations such as MedPlus a Quest Diagnostics Company, ISH Inc. and the Children's National Medical Center. Bensinger is registered nurse and served as Captain in the United States Army Nurse Corps. He holds s Six Sigma Green Belt and is board certified in Nursing Informatics by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

For more information about CTG Health Solutions, visit here.

About CTG:

CTG provides industry-specific IT services and solutions that address the business needs and challenges of clients in high-growth industries in North America and Western Europe. CTG also provides strategic staffing services for major technology companies and large corporations. Backed by more than 50 years of experience and proprietary methodologies, CTG has a proven track record of reliably delivering high-value, industry-specific staffing services and solutions to its clients. CTG has operations in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

###

Media: Amanda LeBlanc

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

+1 225 772 8865

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 28 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 05:11:02 UTC
