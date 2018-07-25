Log in
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC. (CTG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 07:08:35 pm
6.625 USD   +1.30%
COMPUTER TASK : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of July 23rd
PU
COMPUTER TASK G : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
CTG Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
GL
Computer Task : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of July 23rd

07/25/2018 | 06:49pm CEST

Opportunity is calling - are you ready? Check out this week's list of HOT new Health IT positions.

CLINICAL INFORMATICIST

CTG is seeking Clinical Informaticists in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. Learn more and apply!

INFORMATICIST

CTG is seeking Clinical Informaticists in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. Learn more and apply!

SENIOR BUSINESS INTELLIGENT ARCHITECT

CTG is seeking a Senior Business Intelligent Architect to support an Epic integration for a client. Learn more and apply!

SENIOR EPIC REPORT WRITER

CTG is seeking a Senior Epic Report Writer for their client in San Jose, CA. Learn more and apply!

EPIC HB CONSULTANT

Main job responsibilities will include end user support, revenue cycle optimization, and 2018 upgrade. Learn more and apply!

EPIC PROGRAM MANAGER

CTG is seeking an Epic Program Manager to support our prestigious client in Pennsylvania. Learn more and apply!

EPIC PROJECT DIRECTOR - APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPORT

CTG is seeking a Program Director of Application Development and Support in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. Learn more and apply!

3M 360 ENCOMPASS ANALYST

CTG is currently seeking a 3M 360 Encompass Analyst to assist our client in Southern CA. Learn more and apply!

EPIC CLINICAL PROJECT MANAGER (PHARMACY)

CTG is currently seeking a Clinical Project Manager with Epic Pharmacy (Willow) experience. Learn more and apply!

(If any of the links above don't click through to a full job description, the opening has expired.)

Is one of these jobs a fit for you?

  • Just click the link, click 'apply,' create an applicant profile, and get started.
  • Don't see a match? Check out more job openings right here. We'd love to hear from you.
  • Know someone who would make a great candidate? Use the envelope-shaped share button at the top of this page to email them this list.

Get more information about our Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Or, contact us now

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:48:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 355 M
EBIT 2018 5,69 M
Net income 2018 3,50 M
Finance 2018 14,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,73
P/E ratio 2019 15,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 98,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur W. Crumlish President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & SVP
Daniel J. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
John M. Laubacker CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
David H. Klein Independent Director
James Relerford Helvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.28.24%99
ORACLE CORPORATION2.94%193 763
SAP7.97%143 058
INTUIT36.77%55 780
SERVICENOW INC41.81%33 657
HEXAGON20.83%19 316
