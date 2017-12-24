comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 24, 2017
12/24/2017 | 09:49pm CET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 24, 2017, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Disney's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leads the global box office for the second straight week taking in $143.6 million in 55 territories including North America where it added another $68.5 million. This brings its North American total to $365.1 million and combined with the international revenues of $380.3 million, the worldwide cume is propelled to a massive $745.4 million.'
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 24, are below.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $143.6M
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $83.5M
Youth - Multiple - $34.5M
Legend Of The Demon Cat - Multiple - $33.5M
Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $30.2M
Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $28.6M
Bleeding Steel - Multiple - $27.3M
Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds - Lotte Entertainment - $21.0M
Liquidator, The - Shanghai Film Group - $19.5M
Coco - Disney - $18.5M
Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $12.7M
Wonder - Lionsgate - $9.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 24, are below.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $68.5M
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $34.0M
Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $20.4M
Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.6M
Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $7.0M
Coco - Disney - $5.2M
Downsizing - Paramount - $4.6M
Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $4.1M
Father Figures - Warner Bros. - $3.2M
Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M
Wonder - Lionsgate - $2.0M
Star, The - Sony - $1.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.*
Domestic
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
143,586,000
75,100,000
68,486,000
745,388,356
380,300,000
365,088,356
DIS
55
DIS
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
83,500,000
49,500,000
34,000,000
100,105,967
49,500,000
50,605,967
SNY
54
SNY
Youth
34,530,000
34,530,000
-
116,168,780
115,455,000
713,780
MUL
4
CHALION
Legend Of The Demon Cat
33,530,000
33,530,000
-
33,545,000
33,545,000
-
MUL
2
-
Pitch Perfect 3
30,250,000
9,800,000
20,450,000
30,250,000
9,800,000
20,450,000
UNI
15
UNI
Ferdinand
28,550,000
21,500,000
7,050,000
57,132,884
30,600,000
26,532,884
FOX
63
FOX
Bleeding Steel
27,275,000
27,275,000
-
27,615,000
27,615,000
-
MUL
5
-
Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds
21,000,000
21,000,000
-
21,075,000
21,075,000
-
LOTTE
1
-
Liquidator, The
19,475,000
19,475,000
-
20,230,000
20,230,000
-
SHFG
1
-
Coco
18,508,000
13,300,000
5,208,000
486,327,128
325,000,000
161,327,128
DIS
37
DIS
Greatest Showman, The
12,700,000
4,100,000
8,600,000
17,298,731
4,100,000
13,198,731
FOX
4
FOX
Wonder
9,300,000
7,300,000
2,000,000
173,357,750
58,400,000
114,957,750
LGF
67
LGF
Murder On The Orient Express
6,900,000
6,400,000
500,000
311,521,983
212,300,000
99,221,983
FOX
37
FOX
Paddington 2
6,500,000
6,500,000
-
102,775,000
102,775,000
-
MUL
15
WB
Steel Rain
6,035,000
6,035,000
-
18,230,000
18,230,000
-
NEXENT
1
-
Downsizing
4,600,000
-
4,600,000
4,600,000
-
4,600,000
-
1
PAR
Darkest Hour
4,205,000
100,000
4,105,000
12,358,077
5,400,000
6,958,077
UNI
2
FOC
Daddy's Home 2
4,000,000
3,100,000
900,000
167,475,556
68,300,000
99,175,556
PAR
56
PAR
Tiger Zinda Hai
3,635,000
3,635,000
-
3,635,000
3,635,000
-
MUL
11
YSHRAJ
Father Figures
3,200,000
-
3,200,000
3,200,000
-
3,200,000
-
1
WB
Papita 2nd Base
3,125,000
3,125,000
-
15,765,000
15,765,000
-
CNUN
1
-
Shape Of Water, The
3,050,000
-
3,050,000
7,615,665
-
7,615,665
-
1
FSL
Justice League
2,755,000
1,700,000
1,055,000
646,678,455
424,000,000
222,678,455
WB
66
WB
Christmas Trees 6
2,610,000
2,610,000
-
2,610,000
2,610,000
-
BZLVS
1
-
Dieses bescheuerte Herz
2,165,000
2,165,000
-
2,185,000
2,185,000
-
Constantin
2
-
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
