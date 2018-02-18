Log in
COMSCORE, INC. (SCOR)
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 18, 2018

02/18/2018 | 09:32pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's presentation of Marvel's 'Black Panther' pounced on the box office around the world taking in $361 million to mark the fifteenth highest global opening weekend of all-time and with China, Japan and Russia yet to come the potential future revenue is literally off the charts.  Internationally, the hit superhero film opened at number one in almost all territories and set new box office records in North America including the fifth biggest opening weekend of all-time.  Notably 'Detective Chinatown 2," the Chinese comedy-mystery buddy film had a spectacular weekend drawing $155.7 million for this follow up to the 2015 popular first film in the series."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 18, are below.

  1. Black Panther - Disney - $361.0M
  2. Detective Chinatown 2 - Multiple - $155.7M
  3. Monster Hunt 2 - Multiple - $141.3M
  4. Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $70.3M
  5. Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $64.6M
  6. Monkey King 3: Kingdom of Women, The - Multiple - $52.3M
  7. Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink - Shenzhen Huaqiang Shuzi Dongman Co. - $32.6M
  8. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $17.2M
  9. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $14.7M
  10. Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $14.0M
  11. Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $13.5M
  12. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $12.7M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 18, are below.

  1. Black Panther - Disney - $192.0M
  2. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $17.2M
  3. Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $16.9M
  4. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $7.9M
  5. 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $7.7M
  6. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.1M
  7. Early Man - Lionsgate - $3.1M
  8. Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $2.5M
  9. Winchester - Lionsgate - $2.2M
  10. Samson - Pure Flix - $2.0M
  11. Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $2.0M
  12. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.7M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.*

Domestic

Black Panther

361,023,000

169,000,000

192,023,000

361,023,000

169,000,000

192,023,000

DIS

49

DIS

Detective Chinatown 2

155,717,000

155,040,000

677,000

155,727,000

155,050,000

677,000

MUL

6

WB

Monster Hunt 2

141,335,000

141,000,000

335,000

141,335,000

141,000,000

335,000

MUL

8

LGF

Operation Red Sea

70,310,000

70,310,000

-

70,310,000

70,310,000

-

MUL

3

-

Fifty Shades Freed

64,640,000

47,700,000

16,940,000

266,931,455

190,800,000

76,131,455

UNI

61

UNI

Monkey King 3: Kingdom of Women, The

52,260,000

52,260,000

-

81,375,000

81,375,000

-

MUL

8

-

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink

32,635,000

32,635,000

-

40,095,000

40,095,000

-

HQSZ

1

-

Peter Rabbit

17,250,000

-

17,250,000

48,222,542

-

48,222,542

-

1

SNY

Greatest Showman, The

14,700,000

9,600,000

5,100,000

340,078,356

185,600,000

154,478,356

FOX

32

FOX

Shape Of Water, The

13,965,000

12,300,000

1,665,000

91,943,714

38,700,000

53,243,714

FOX

41

FSL

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

13,525,000

11,000,000

2,525,000

259,005,126

205,000,000

54,005,126

FOX

66

FOX

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

12,745,000

4,800,000

7,945,000

904,623,565

527,000,000

377,623,565

SNY

89

SNY

15:17 To Paris, The

10,485,000

2,800,000

7,685,000

36,132,717

10,700,000

25,432,717

WB

28

WB

Ice

8,700,000

8,700,000

-

8,700,000

8,700,000

-

SNY

1

-

Coco

7,511,000

6,800,000

711,000

730,391,667

523,200,000

207,191,667

DIS

37

DIS

Face Of My Gene, The

7,465,000

7,465,000

-

7,780,000

7,780,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Detective K: Secret Of The Living Dead

7,150,000

7,150,000

-

14,360,000

14,360,000

-

SHOWBX

1

-

Early Man

6,800,000

3,650,000

3,150,000

21,880,000

18,730,000

3,150,000

MUL

12

LGF

Golden Slumber

6,800,000

6,800,000

-

6,850,000

6,850,000

-

CJE

1

-

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

6,000,000

4,500,000

1,500,000

111,769,506

63,800,000

47,969,506

FOX

41

FSL

Post, The

5,710,000

3,745,000

1,965,000

133,414,372

56,840,000

76,574,372

MUL

34

FOX

Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The)

5,610,000

5,610,000

-

38,620,000

38,620,000

-

PATHE

1

-

Darkest Hour

3,695,000

2,800,000

895,000

131,136,692

78,000,000

53,136,692

UNI

57

FOC

A Casa Tutti Bene

3,625,000

3,625,000

-

4,275,000

4,275,000

-

01 DIST

1

-

Phantom Thread

2,880,000

2,200,000

680,000

27,676,624

10,000,000

17,676,624

UNI

28

FOC

Belle And Sebastian, Friends For Life

2,760,000

2,760,000

-

2,955,000

2,955,000

-

GAUMONT

1

-

Ferdinand

2,700,000

2,700,000

-

282,086,397

200,000,000

82,086,397

FOX

34

FOX

Winchester

2,621,250

391,250

2,230,000

25,160,179

3,300,000

21,860,179

MUL

12

LGF

Wonder

2,510,000

2,300,000

210,000

291,471,894

159,800,000

131,671,894

LGF

48

LGF

Lady Bird

2,505,728

1,900,000

605,728

48,151,893

1,900,000

46,251,893

UNI

11

A24

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-18-2018-300600484.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
