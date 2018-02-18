comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's presentation of Marvel's 'Black Panther' pounced on the box office around the world taking in $361 million to mark the fifteenth highest global opening weekend of all-time and with China, Japan and Russia yet to come the potential future revenue is literally off the charts. Internationally, the hit superhero film opened at number one in almost all territories and set new box office records in North America including the fifth biggest opening weekend of all-time. Notably 'Detective Chinatown 2," the Chinese comedy-mystery buddy film had a spectacular weekend drawing $155.7 million for this follow up to the 2015 popular first film in the series."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 18, are below.

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 18, are below.

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Black Panther 361,023,000 169,000,000 192,023,000 361,023,000 169,000,000 192,023,000 DIS 49 DIS Detective Chinatown 2 155,717,000 155,040,000 677,000 155,727,000 155,050,000 677,000 MUL 6 WB Monster Hunt 2 141,335,000 141,000,000 335,000 141,335,000 141,000,000 335,000 MUL 8 LGF Operation Red Sea 70,310,000 70,310,000 - 70,310,000 70,310,000 - MUL 3 - Fifty Shades Freed 64,640,000 47,700,000 16,940,000 266,931,455 190,800,000 76,131,455 UNI 61 UNI Monkey King 3: Kingdom of Women, The 52,260,000 52,260,000 - 81,375,000 81,375,000 - MUL 8 - Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink 32,635,000 32,635,000 - 40,095,000 40,095,000 - HQSZ 1 - Peter Rabbit 17,250,000 - 17,250,000 48,222,542 - 48,222,542 - 1 SNY Greatest Showman, The 14,700,000 9,600,000 5,100,000 340,078,356 185,600,000 154,478,356 FOX 32 FOX Shape Of Water, The 13,965,000 12,300,000 1,665,000 91,943,714 38,700,000 53,243,714 FOX 41 FSL Maze Runner: The Death Cure 13,525,000 11,000,000 2,525,000 259,005,126 205,000,000 54,005,126 FOX 66 FOX Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 12,745,000 4,800,000 7,945,000 904,623,565 527,000,000 377,623,565 SNY 89 SNY 15:17 To Paris, The 10,485,000 2,800,000 7,685,000 36,132,717 10,700,000 25,432,717 WB 28 WB Ice 8,700,000 8,700,000 - 8,700,000 8,700,000 - SNY 1 - Coco 7,511,000 6,800,000 711,000 730,391,667 523,200,000 207,191,667 DIS 37 DIS Face Of My Gene, The 7,465,000 7,465,000 - 7,780,000 7,780,000 - MULTICN 1 - Detective K: Secret Of The Living Dead 7,150,000 7,150,000 - 14,360,000 14,360,000 - SHOWBX 1 - Early Man 6,800,000 3,650,000 3,150,000 21,880,000 18,730,000 3,150,000 MUL 12 LGF Golden Slumber 6,800,000 6,800,000 - 6,850,000 6,850,000 - CJE 1 - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri 6,000,000 4,500,000 1,500,000 111,769,506 63,800,000 47,969,506 FOX 41 FSL Post, The 5,710,000 3,745,000 1,965,000 133,414,372 56,840,000 76,574,372 MUL 34 FOX Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) 5,610,000 5,610,000 - 38,620,000 38,620,000 - PATHE 1 - Darkest Hour 3,695,000 2,800,000 895,000 131,136,692 78,000,000 53,136,692 UNI 57 FOC A Casa Tutti Bene 3,625,000 3,625,000 - 4,275,000 4,275,000 - 01 DIST 1 - Phantom Thread 2,880,000 2,200,000 680,000 27,676,624 10,000,000 17,676,624 UNI 28 FOC Belle And Sebastian, Friends For Life 2,760,000 2,760,000 - 2,955,000 2,955,000 - GAUMONT 1 - Ferdinand 2,700,000 2,700,000 - 282,086,397 200,000,000 82,086,397 FOX 34 FOX Winchester 2,621,250 391,250 2,230,000 25,160,179 3,300,000 21,860,179 MUL 12 LGF Wonder 2,510,000 2,300,000 210,000 291,471,894 159,800,000 131,671,894 LGF 48 LGF Lady Bird 2,505,728 1,900,000 605,728 48,151,893 1,900,000 46,251,893 UNI 11 A24

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

