comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 18, 2018
02/18/2018 | 09:32pm CET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's presentation of Marvel's 'Black Panther' pounced on the box office around the world taking in $361 million to mark the fifteenth highest global opening weekend of all-time and with China, Japan and Russia yet to come the potential future revenue is literally off the charts. Internationally, the hit superhero film opened at number one in almost all territories and set new box office records in North America including the fifth biggest opening weekend of all-time. Notably 'Detective Chinatown 2," the Chinese comedy-mystery buddy film had a spectacular weekend drawing $155.7 million for this follow up to the 2015 popular first film in the series."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 18, are below.
- Black Panther - Disney - $361.0M
- Detective Chinatown 2 - Multiple - $155.7M
- Monster Hunt 2 - Multiple - $141.3M
- Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $70.3M
- Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $64.6M
- Monkey King 3: Kingdom of Women, The - Multiple - $52.3M
- Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink - Shenzhen Huaqiang Shuzi Dongman Co. - $32.6M
- Peter Rabbit - Sony - $17.2M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $14.7M
- Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $14.0M
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $13.5M
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $12.7M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 18, are below.
- Black Panther - Disney - $192.0M
- Peter Rabbit - Sony - $17.2M
- Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $16.9M
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $7.9M
- 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $7.7M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.1M
- Early Man - Lionsgate - $3.1M
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $2.5M
- Winchester - Lionsgate - $2.2M
- Samson - Pure Flix - $2.0M
- Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $2.0M
- Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.7M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.*
|
Domestic
|
Black Panther
|
361,023,000
|
169,000,000
|
192,023,000
|
361,023,000
|
169,000,000
|
192,023,000
|
DIS
|
49
|
DIS
|
Detective Chinatown 2
|
155,717,000
|
155,040,000
|
677,000
|
155,727,000
|
155,050,000
|
677,000
|
MUL
|
6
|
WB
|
Monster Hunt 2
|
141,335,000
|
141,000,000
|
335,000
|
141,335,000
|
141,000,000
|
335,000
|
MUL
|
8
|
LGF
|
Operation Red Sea
|
70,310,000
|
70,310,000
|
-
|
70,310,000
|
70,310,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
3
|
-
|
Fifty Shades Freed
|
64,640,000
|
47,700,000
|
16,940,000
|
266,931,455
|
190,800,000
|
76,131,455
|
UNI
|
61
|
UNI
|
Monkey King 3: Kingdom of Women, The
|
52,260,000
|
52,260,000
|
-
|
81,375,000
|
81,375,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
8
|
-
|
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
|
32,635,000
|
32,635,000
|
-
|
40,095,000
|
40,095,000
|
-
|
HQSZ
|
1
|
-
|
Peter Rabbit
|
17,250,000
|
-
|
17,250,000
|
48,222,542
|
-
|
48,222,542
|
-
|
1
|
SNY
|
Greatest Showman, The
|
14,700,000
|
9,600,000
|
5,100,000
|
340,078,356
|
185,600,000
|
154,478,356
|
FOX
|
32
|
FOX
|
Shape Of Water, The
|
13,965,000
|
12,300,000
|
1,665,000
|
91,943,714
|
38,700,000
|
53,243,714
|
FOX
|
41
|
FSL
|
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|
13,525,000
|
11,000,000
|
2,525,000
|
259,005,126
|
205,000,000
|
54,005,126
|
FOX
|
66
|
FOX
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|
12,745,000
|
4,800,000
|
7,945,000
|
904,623,565
|
527,000,000
|
377,623,565
|
SNY
|
89
|
SNY
|
15:17 To Paris, The
|
10,485,000
|
2,800,000
|
7,685,000
|
36,132,717
|
10,700,000
|
25,432,717
|
WB
|
28
|
WB
|
Ice
|
8,700,000
|
8,700,000
|
-
|
8,700,000
|
8,700,000
|
-
|
SNY
|
1
|
-
|
Coco
|
7,511,000
|
6,800,000
|
711,000
|
730,391,667
|
523,200,000
|
207,191,667
|
DIS
|
37
|
DIS
|
Face Of My Gene, The
|
7,465,000
|
7,465,000
|
-
|
7,780,000
|
7,780,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Detective K: Secret Of The Living Dead
|
7,150,000
|
7,150,000
|
-
|
14,360,000
|
14,360,000
|
-
|
SHOWBX
|
1
|
-
|
Early Man
|
6,800,000
|
3,650,000
|
3,150,000
|
21,880,000
|
18,730,000
|
3,150,000
|
MUL
|
12
|
LGF
|
Golden Slumber
|
6,800,000
|
6,800,000
|
-
|
6,850,000
|
6,850,000
|
-
|
CJE
|
1
|
-
|
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
|
6,000,000
|
4,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
111,769,506
|
63,800,000
|
47,969,506
|
FOX
|
41
|
FSL
|
Post, The
|
5,710,000
|
3,745,000
|
1,965,000
|
133,414,372
|
56,840,000
|
76,574,372
|
MUL
|
34
|
FOX
|
Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The)
|
5,610,000
|
5,610,000
|
-
|
38,620,000
|
38,620,000
|
-
|
PATHE
|
1
|
-
|
Darkest Hour
|
3,695,000
|
2,800,000
|
895,000
|
131,136,692
|
78,000,000
|
53,136,692
|
UNI
|
57
|
FOC
|
A Casa Tutti Bene
|
3,625,000
|
3,625,000
|
-
|
4,275,000
|
4,275,000
|
-
|
01 DIST
|
1
|
-
|
Phantom Thread
|
2,880,000
|
2,200,000
|
680,000
|
27,676,624
|
10,000,000
|
17,676,624
|
UNI
|
28
|
FOC
|
Belle And Sebastian, Friends For Life
|
2,760,000
|
2,760,000
|
-
|
2,955,000
|
2,955,000
|
-
|
GAUMONT
|
1
|
-
|
Ferdinand
|
2,700,000
|
2,700,000
|
-
|
282,086,397
|
200,000,000
|
82,086,397
|
FOX
|
34
|
FOX
|
Winchester
|
2,621,250
|
391,250
|
2,230,000
|
25,160,179
|
3,300,000
|
21,860,179
|
MUL
|
12
|
LGF
|
Wonder
|
2,510,000
|
2,300,000
|
210,000
|
291,471,894
|
159,800,000
|
131,671,894
|
LGF
|
48
|
LGF
|
Lady Bird
|
2,505,728
|
1,900,000
|
605,728
|
48,151,893
|
1,900,000
|
46,251,893
|
UNI
|
11
|
A24
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
