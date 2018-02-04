Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 4, 2018

02/04/2018 | 09:42pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 4, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' takes the top spot on the global chart for the second consecutive weekend taking in $45.4 million for a worldwide total of $182.66 million to date.  The film is followed in the second spot by 'The Greatest Showman' starring Hugh Jackman that continues to delight audiences around the world with a $24 million weekend take and $290.5 million worldwide thus far."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 4, are below.

  1. Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $45.4M
  2. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $24.0M
  3. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $23.6M
  4. Post, The - Multiple - $15.5M
  5. Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) - Pathé Distribution - $14.3M
  6. Coco - Disney - $13.2M
  7. Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $11.2M
  8. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $11.2M
  9. Commuter, The - Multiple - $10.6M
  10. Secret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $10.5M
  11. Till The End Of The World - Multiple - $10.0M
  12. Darkest Hour - Universal - $9.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 4, are below.

  1. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $11.0M
  2. Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $10.2M
  3. Winchester - Lionsgate - $9.2M
  4. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M
  5. Hostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $5.5M
  6. Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.2M
  7. 12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $4.7M
  8. Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $4.7M
  9. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $4.3M
  10. Paddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $3.1M
  11. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M
  12. Forever My Girl - Roadside Attractions - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.*

Domestic

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

45,400,000

35,200,000

10,200,000

182,660,199

142,900,000

39,760,199

FOX

81

FOX

Greatest Showman, The

24,000,000

16,200,000

7,800,000

290,475,172

153,000,000

137,475,172

FOX

43

FOX

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

23,600,000

12,600,000

11,000,000

855,742,752

503,100,000

352,642,752

SNY

94

SNY

Post, The

15,520,000

10,320,000

5,200,000

104,409,510

37,225,000

67,184,510

MUL

29

FOX

Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The)

14,300,000

14,300,000

-

14,300,000

14,300,000

-

PATHE

1

-

Coco

13,161,000

11,600,000

1,561,000

700,920,729

496,300,000

204,620,729

DIS

36

DIS

Den Of Thieves

11,170,000

6,500,000

4,670,000

45,370,932

9,100,000

36,270,932

STX

32

STX

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

11,150,000

8,100,000

3,050,000

87,814,051

46,000,000

41,814,051

FOX

31

FSL

Commuter, The

10,570,000

8,920,000

1,650,000

84,509,747

50,260,000

34,249,747

MUL

36

LGF

Secret Superstar

10,500,000

10,500,000

-

92,765,526

91,775,000

990,526

HUAX

1

ZEE

Till The End Of The World

10,003,500

9,950,000

53,500

11,623,500

11,570,000

53,500

MUL

4

CHALION

Darkest Hour

9,820,000

7,400,000

2,420,000

114,843,157

66,000,000

48,843,157

UNI

56

FOC

Winchester

9,250,000

-

9,250,000

9,250,000

-

9,250,000

-

1

LGF

Shape Of Water, The

8,700,000

4,400,000

4,300,000

64,180,050

19,600,000

44,580,050

FOX

24

FSL

Insidious: The Last Key

7,750,000

6,300,000

1,450,000

155,740,960

90,000,000

65,740,960

SNY

57

UNI

12 Strong

7,610,000

2,900,000

4,710,000

46,003,553

8,700,000

37,303,553

LGF

38

WB

Ferdinand

6,240,000

5,600,000

640,000

268,404,633

187,000,000

81,404,633

FOX

42

FOX

Wonder

5,935,000

5,700,000

235,000

277,454,515

146,500,000

130,954,515

LGF

54

LGF

Hostiles

5,523,000

-

5,523,000

21,237,413

-

21,237,413

-

1

ESMP

Phantom Thread

5,240,000

3,100,000

2,140,000

17,374,109

3,200,000

14,174,109

UNI

22

FOC

Paddington 2

5,125,000

2,015,000

3,110,000

192,078,679

155,765,000

36,313,679

MUL

31

WB

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

5,035,000

2,800,000

2,235,000

1,320,350,780

706,000,000

614,350,780

DIS

29

DIS

Padmaavat

4,751,000

2,200,000

2,551,000

17,752,569

8,740,000

9,012,569

MUL

11

VIVE

Psychokinesis

4,500,000

4,500,000

-

4,530,000

4,530,000

-

NEXENT

1

-

Forever Young

4,200,000

4,200,000

-

108,600,000

108,600,000

-

CHINA

1

-

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-4-2018-300593119.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
