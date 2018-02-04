|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 4, 2018
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 4, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' takes the top spot on the global chart for the second consecutive weekend taking in $45.4 million for a worldwide total of $182.66 million to date. The film is followed in the second spot by 'The Greatest Showman' starring Hugh Jackman that continues to delight audiences around the world with a $24 million weekend take and $290.5 million worldwide thus far."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 4, are below.
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $45.4M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $24.0M
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $23.6M
- Post, The - Multiple - $15.5M
- Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) - Pathé Distribution - $14.3M
- Coco - Disney - $13.2M
- Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $11.2M
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $11.2M
- Commuter, The - Multiple - $10.6M
- Secret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $10.5M
- Till The End Of The World - Multiple - $10.0M
- Darkest Hour - Universal - $9.8M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 4, are below.
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $11.0M
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $10.2M
- Winchester - Lionsgate - $9.2M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M
- Hostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $5.5M
- Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.2M
- 12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $4.7M
- Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $4.7M
- Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $4.3M
- Paddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $3.1M
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M
- Forever My Girl - Roadside Attractions - $2.6M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.*
|
Domestic
|
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|
45,400,000
|
35,200,000
|
10,200,000
|
182,660,199
|
142,900,000
|
39,760,199
|
FOX
|
81
|
FOX
|
Greatest Showman, The
|
24,000,000
|
16,200,000
|
7,800,000
|
290,475,172
|
153,000,000
|
137,475,172
|
FOX
|
43
|
FOX
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|
23,600,000
|
12,600,000
|
11,000,000
|
855,742,752
|
503,100,000
|
352,642,752
|
SNY
|
94
|
SNY
|
Post, The
|
15,520,000
|
10,320,000
|
5,200,000
|
104,409,510
|
37,225,000
|
67,184,510
|
MUL
|
29
|
FOX
|
Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The)
|
14,300,000
|
14,300,000
|
-
|
14,300,000
|
14,300,000
|
-
|
PATHE
|
1
|
-
|
Coco
|
13,161,000
|
11,600,000
|
1,561,000
|
700,920,729
|
496,300,000
|
204,620,729
|
DIS
|
36
|
DIS
|
Den Of Thieves
|
11,170,000
|
6,500,000
|
4,670,000
|
45,370,932
|
9,100,000
|
36,270,932
|
STX
|
32
|
STX
|
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
|
11,150,000
|
8,100,000
|
3,050,000
|
87,814,051
|
46,000,000
|
41,814,051
|
FOX
|
31
|
FSL
|
Commuter, The
|
10,570,000
|
8,920,000
|
1,650,000
|
84,509,747
|
50,260,000
|
34,249,747
|
MUL
|
36
|
LGF
|
Secret Superstar
|
10,500,000
|
10,500,000
|
-
|
92,765,526
|
91,775,000
|
990,526
|
HUAX
|
1
|
ZEE
|
Till The End Of The World
|
10,003,500
|
9,950,000
|
53,500
|
11,623,500
|
11,570,000
|
53,500
|
MUL
|
4
|
CHALION
|
Darkest Hour
|
9,820,000
|
7,400,000
|
2,420,000
|
114,843,157
|
66,000,000
|
48,843,157
|
UNI
|
56
|
FOC
|
Winchester
|
9,250,000
|
-
|
9,250,000
|
9,250,000
|
-
|
9,250,000
|
-
|
1
|
LGF
|
Shape Of Water, The
|
8,700,000
|
4,400,000
|
4,300,000
|
64,180,050
|
19,600,000
|
44,580,050
|
FOX
|
24
|
FSL
|
Insidious: The Last Key
|
7,750,000
|
6,300,000
|
1,450,000
|
155,740,960
|
90,000,000
|
65,740,960
|
SNY
|
57
|
UNI
|
12 Strong
|
7,610,000
|
2,900,000
|
4,710,000
|
46,003,553
|
8,700,000
|
37,303,553
|
LGF
|
38
|
WB
|
Ferdinand
|
6,240,000
|
5,600,000
|
640,000
|
268,404,633
|
187,000,000
|
81,404,633
|
FOX
|
42
|
FOX
|
Wonder
|
5,935,000
|
5,700,000
|
235,000
|
277,454,515
|
146,500,000
|
130,954,515
|
LGF
|
54
|
LGF
|
Hostiles
|
5,523,000
|
-
|
5,523,000
|
21,237,413
|
-
|
21,237,413
|
-
|
1
|
ESMP
|
Phantom Thread
|
5,240,000
|
3,100,000
|
2,140,000
|
17,374,109
|
3,200,000
|
14,174,109
|
UNI
|
22
|
FOC
|
Paddington 2
|
5,125,000
|
2,015,000
|
3,110,000
|
192,078,679
|
155,765,000
|
36,313,679
|
MUL
|
31
|
WB
|
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|
5,035,000
|
2,800,000
|
2,235,000
|
1,320,350,780
|
706,000,000
|
614,350,780
|
DIS
|
29
|
DIS
|
Padmaavat
|
4,751,000
|
2,200,000
|
2,551,000
|
17,752,569
|
8,740,000
|
9,012,569
|
MUL
|
11
|
VIVE
|
Psychokinesis
|
4,500,000
|
4,500,000
|
-
|
4,530,000
|
4,530,000
|
-
|
NEXENT
|
1
|
-
|
Forever Young
|
4,200,000
|
4,200,000
|
-
|
108,600,000
|
108,600,000
|
-
|
CHINA
|
1
|
-
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
|
