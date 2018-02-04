comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 4, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 4, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' takes the top spot on the global chart for the second consecutive weekend taking in $45.4 million for a worldwide total of $182.66 million to date. The film is followed in the second spot by 'The Greatest Showman' starring Hugh Jackman that continues to delight audiences around the world with a $24 million weekend take and $290.5 million worldwide thus far."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 4, are below.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $45.4M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $24.0M Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $23.6M Post, The - Multiple - $15.5M Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) - Pathé Distribution - $14.3M Coco - Disney - $13.2M Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $11.2M Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $11.2M Commuter, The - Multiple - $10.6M Secret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $10.5M Till The End Of The World - Multiple - $10.0M Darkest Hour - Universal - $9.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 4, are below.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $11.0M Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $10.2M Winchester - Lionsgate - $9.2M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M Hostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $5.5M Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.2M 12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $4.7M Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $4.7M Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $4.3M Paddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $3.1M Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M Forever My Girl - Roadside Attractions - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Maze Runner: The Death Cure 45,400,000 35,200,000 10,200,000 182,660,199 142,900,000 39,760,199 FOX 81 FOX Greatest Showman, The 24,000,000 16,200,000 7,800,000 290,475,172 153,000,000 137,475,172 FOX 43 FOX Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 23,600,000 12,600,000 11,000,000 855,742,752 503,100,000 352,642,752 SNY 94 SNY Post, The 15,520,000 10,320,000 5,200,000 104,409,510 37,225,000 67,184,510 MUL 29 FOX Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) 14,300,000 14,300,000 - 14,300,000 14,300,000 - PATHE 1 - Coco 13,161,000 11,600,000 1,561,000 700,920,729 496,300,000 204,620,729 DIS 36 DIS Den Of Thieves 11,170,000 6,500,000 4,670,000 45,370,932 9,100,000 36,270,932 STX 32 STX Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri 11,150,000 8,100,000 3,050,000 87,814,051 46,000,000 41,814,051 FOX 31 FSL Commuter, The 10,570,000 8,920,000 1,650,000 84,509,747 50,260,000 34,249,747 MUL 36 LGF Secret Superstar 10,500,000 10,500,000 - 92,765,526 91,775,000 990,526 HUAX 1 ZEE Till The End Of The World 10,003,500 9,950,000 53,500 11,623,500 11,570,000 53,500 MUL 4 CHALION Darkest Hour 9,820,000 7,400,000 2,420,000 114,843,157 66,000,000 48,843,157 UNI 56 FOC Winchester 9,250,000 - 9,250,000 9,250,000 - 9,250,000 - 1 LGF Shape Of Water, The 8,700,000 4,400,000 4,300,000 64,180,050 19,600,000 44,580,050 FOX 24 FSL Insidious: The Last Key 7,750,000 6,300,000 1,450,000 155,740,960 90,000,000 65,740,960 SNY 57 UNI 12 Strong 7,610,000 2,900,000 4,710,000 46,003,553 8,700,000 37,303,553 LGF 38 WB Ferdinand 6,240,000 5,600,000 640,000 268,404,633 187,000,000 81,404,633 FOX 42 FOX Wonder 5,935,000 5,700,000 235,000 277,454,515 146,500,000 130,954,515 LGF 54 LGF Hostiles 5,523,000 - 5,523,000 21,237,413 - 21,237,413 - 1 ESMP Phantom Thread 5,240,000 3,100,000 2,140,000 17,374,109 3,200,000 14,174,109 UNI 22 FOC Paddington 2 5,125,000 2,015,000 3,110,000 192,078,679 155,765,000 36,313,679 MUL 31 WB Star Wars: The Last Jedi 5,035,000 2,800,000 2,235,000 1,320,350,780 706,000,000 614,350,780 DIS 29 DIS Padmaavat 4,751,000 2,200,000 2,551,000 17,752,569 8,740,000 9,012,569 MUL 11 VIVE Psychokinesis 4,500,000 4,500,000 - 4,530,000 4,530,000 - NEXENT 1 - Forever Young 4,200,000 4,200,000 - 108,600,000 108,600,000 - CHINA 1 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-4-2018-300593119.html

SOURCE comScore