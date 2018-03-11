Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  COMSCORE, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC. (SCOR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 11, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 08:28pm CET

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 11, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Black Panther' has a milestone weekend at the box office as it crosses the $1 billion mark globally and opens in China to $66.5 million placing it #1 in that market while also grabbing the number one spot for the fourth consecutive weekend in theaters around the world as it continues to move up the charts becoming the seventh highest grossing film of all-time in North America after just 24 days in theaters."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 11, are below.

1.

Black Panther - Disney - $141.1M

2.

Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $39.6M

3.

Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $23.9M

4.

Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $23.8M

5.

Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $14.1M

6.

Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $13.7M

7.

Game Night - Warner Bros. - $13.3M

8.

Peter Rabbit - Sony - $11.6M

9.

Detective Chinatown 2 - Multiple - $11.2M

10.

Strangers: Prey At Night - Multiple - $10.6M

11.

Death Wish - Multiple - $9.6M

12.

Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une - Pathé Distribution - $8.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 11, are below.

1.

Black Panther - Disney - $41.1M

2.

Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $33.3M

3.

Strangers: Prey At Night - Aviron Pictures - $10.5M

4.

Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $8.2M

5.

Game Night - Warner Bros. - $7.9M

6.

Peter Rabbit - Sony - $6.8M

7.

Death Wish - MGM - $6.6M

8.

Hurricane Heist, The - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $3.1M

8.

Annihilation - Paramount - $3.1M

10.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $2.8M

11.

Gringo - STX Entertainment - $2.6M

12.

Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Black Panther

141,136,000

100,000,000

41,136,000

1,078,615,601

516,600,000

562,015,601

DIS

58

DIS

Wrinkle In Time, A

39,616,000

6,300,000

33,316,000

39,616,000

6,300,000

33,316,000

DIS

7

DIS

Red Sparrow

23,850,000

15,700,000

8,150,000

82,918,743

51,800,000

31,118,743

FOX

70

FOX

Operation Red Sea

23,840,000

23,840,000

-

530,439,379

529,325,000

1,114,379

MUL

7

WGUI

Tomb Raider

14,100,000

14,100,000

-

14,100,000

14,100,000

-

WB

9

WB

Shape Of Water, The

13,707,000

11,300,000

2,407,000

148,400,138

87,400,000

61,000,138

FOX

53

FSL

Game Night

13,305,000

5,400,000

7,905,000

69,745,632

24,700,000

45,045,632

WB

51

WB

Peter Rabbit

11,600,000

4,800,000

6,800,000

119,657,806

26,200,000

93,457,806

SNY

14

SNY

Detective Chinatown 2

11,245,000

11,245,000

-

524,553,331

522,695,000

1,858,331

MUL

6

WB

Strangers: Prey At Night

10,620,000

140,000

10,480,000

10,620,000

140,000

10,480,000

MUL

3

AVI

Death Wish

9,625,000

3,025,000

6,600,000

28,325,301

4,450,000

23,875,301

MUL

21

MGM

Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une

8,795,000

8,795,000

-

31,490,000

31,490,000

-

PATHE

1

-

Amazing China

8,065,000

8,065,000

-

35,850,000

35,850,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

8,000,000

8,000,000

-

103,471,027

95,290,000

8,181,027

CNFC

1

EROS

Greatest Showman, The

6,975,000

5,200,000

1,775,000

388,575,401

221,100,000

167,475,401

FOX

21

FOX

Fifty Shades Freed

6,250,000

4,900,000

1,350,000

359,364,595

261,000,000

98,364,595

UNI

62

UNI

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

6,005,000

5,300,000

705,000

142,349,562

89,000,000

53,349,562

FOX

46

FSL

I Lose Weight

5,800,000

5,800,000

-

5,800,000

5,800,000

-

UNI

1

-

Hurricane Heist, The

5,015,000

1,865,000

3,150,000

6,310,000

3,160,000

3,150,000

MUL

9

ESMP

Body, The

4,525,000

4,525,000

-

4,535,000

4,535,000

-

KIDARI

1

-

Winchester

3,715,000

3,545,000

170,000

38,514,023

13,640,000

24,874,023

MUL

19

LGF

Gringo

3,486,000

856,000

2,630,000

3,486,000

856,000

2,630,000

STX

14

STX

Lady Bird

3,200,035

3,000,000

200,035

64,927,873

16,200,000

48,727,873

UNI

44

A24

Annihilation

3,150,000

-

3,150,000

26,094,514

-

26,094,514

-

1

PAR

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

2,755,000

-

2,755,000

932,263,020

535,000,000

397,263,020

SNY

1

SNY

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-11-2018-300612014.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
08:28pCOMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March ..
PR
03/08CANADIAN INTERNET USERS LOOKING MORE : report
AQ
03/08COMSCORE : Releases New 'Global Digital Future in Focus' Providing Snapshot of I..
AQ
03/06IT'S GOOD TO BE KING : Black Panther rules box office for third week
AQ
03/06COMSCORE : MRC Grants ComScore MMX Continued Accreditation
AQ
03/05COMSCORE, INC. (NASDAQ : SCOR) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
03/05COMSCORE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05COMSCORE : Top 10 Movies
AQ
03/04COMSCORE : 'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week
AQ
02/26COMSCORE : Top 10 Movies
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/23BLOOMBERG : ComScore exploring options including possible sale 
01/16Midday Gainers / Losers (1/16/2018) 
01/16comScore signs expansion agreement with Turner 
2017ComScore chief Fulgoni accelerates retirement, steps down 
2017ComScore CEO Fulgoni to retire, return to advisory role 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.