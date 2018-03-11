|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 11, 2018
03/11/2018 | 08:28pm CET
LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 11, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Black Panther' has a milestone weekend at the box office as it crosses the $1 billion mark globally and opens in China to $66.5 million placing it #1 in that market while also grabbing the number one spot for the fourth consecutive weekend in theaters around the world as it continues to move up the charts becoming the seventh highest grossing film of all-time in North America after just 24 days in theaters."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 11, are below.
|
1.
|
Black Panther - Disney - $141.1M
|
2.
|
Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $39.6M
|
3.
|
Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $23.9M
|
4.
|
Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $23.8M
|
5.
|
Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $14.1M
|
6.
|
Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $13.7M
|
7.
|
Game Night - Warner Bros. - $13.3M
|
8.
|
Peter Rabbit - Sony - $11.6M
|
9.
|
Detective Chinatown 2 - Multiple - $11.2M
|
10.
|
Strangers: Prey At Night - Multiple - $10.6M
|
11.
|
Death Wish - Multiple - $9.6M
|
12.
|
Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une - Pathé Distribution - $8.8M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 11, are below.
|
1.
|
Black Panther - Disney - $41.1M
|
2.
|
Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $33.3M
|
3.
|
Strangers: Prey At Night - Aviron Pictures - $10.5M
|
4.
|
Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $8.2M
|
5.
|
Game Night - Warner Bros. - $7.9M
|
6.
|
Peter Rabbit - Sony - $6.8M
|
7.
|
Death Wish - MGM - $6.6M
|
8.
|
Hurricane Heist, The - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $3.1M
|
8.
|
Annihilation - Paramount - $3.1M
|
10.
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $2.8M
|
11.
|
Gringo - STX Entertainment - $2.6M
|
12.
|
Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Black Panther
|
141,136,000
|
100,000,000
|
41,136,000
|
1,078,615,601
|
516,600,000
|
562,015,601
|
DIS
|
58
|
DIS
|
Wrinkle In Time, A
|
39,616,000
|
6,300,000
|
33,316,000
|
39,616,000
|
6,300,000
|
33,316,000
|
DIS
|
7
|
DIS
|
Red Sparrow
|
23,850,000
|
15,700,000
|
8,150,000
|
82,918,743
|
51,800,000
|
31,118,743
|
FOX
|
70
|
FOX
|
Operation Red Sea
|
23,840,000
|
23,840,000
|
-
|
530,439,379
|
529,325,000
|
1,114,379
|
MUL
|
7
|
WGUI
|
Tomb Raider
|
14,100,000
|
14,100,000
|
-
|
14,100,000
|
14,100,000
|
-
|
WB
|
9
|
WB
|
Shape Of Water, The
|
13,707,000
|
11,300,000
|
2,407,000
|
148,400,138
|
87,400,000
|
61,000,138
|
FOX
|
53
|
FSL
|
Game Night
|
13,305,000
|
5,400,000
|
7,905,000
|
69,745,632
|
24,700,000
|
45,045,632
|
WB
|
51
|
WB
|
Peter Rabbit
|
11,600,000
|
4,800,000
|
6,800,000
|
119,657,806
|
26,200,000
|
93,457,806
|
SNY
|
14
|
SNY
|
Detective Chinatown 2
|
11,245,000
|
11,245,000
|
-
|
524,553,331
|
522,695,000
|
1,858,331
|
MUL
|
6
|
WB
|
Strangers: Prey At Night
|
10,620,000
|
140,000
|
10,480,000
|
10,620,000
|
140,000
|
10,480,000
|
MUL
|
3
|
AVI
|
Death Wish
|
9,625,000
|
3,025,000
|
6,600,000
|
28,325,301
|
4,450,000
|
23,875,301
|
MUL
|
21
|
MGM
|
Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une
|
8,795,000
|
8,795,000
|
-
|
31,490,000
|
31,490,000
|
-
|
PATHE
|
1
|
-
|
Amazing China
|
8,065,000
|
8,065,000
|
-
|
35,850,000
|
35,850,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|
8,000,000
|
8,000,000
|
-
|
103,471,027
|
95,290,000
|
8,181,027
|
CNFC
|
1
|
EROS
|
Greatest Showman, The
|
6,975,000
|
5,200,000
|
1,775,000
|
388,575,401
|
221,100,000
|
167,475,401
|
FOX
|
21
|
FOX
|
Fifty Shades Freed
|
6,250,000
|
4,900,000
|
1,350,000
|
359,364,595
|
261,000,000
|
98,364,595
|
UNI
|
62
|
UNI
|
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|
6,005,000
|
5,300,000
|
705,000
|
142,349,562
|
89,000,000
|
53,349,562
|
FOX
|
46
|
FSL
|
I Lose Weight
|
5,800,000
|
5,800,000
|
-
|
5,800,000
|
5,800,000
|
-
|
UNI
|
1
|
-
|
Hurricane Heist, The
|
5,015,000
|
1,865,000
|
3,150,000
|
6,310,000
|
3,160,000
|
3,150,000
|
MUL
|
9
|
ESMP
|
Body, The
|
4,525,000
|
4,525,000
|
-
|
4,535,000
|
4,535,000
|
-
|
KIDARI
|
1
|
-
|
Winchester
|
3,715,000
|
3,545,000
|
170,000
|
38,514,023
|
13,640,000
|
24,874,023
|
MUL
|
19
|
LGF
|
Gringo
|
3,486,000
|
856,000
|
2,630,000
|
3,486,000
|
856,000
|
2,630,000
|
STX
|
14
|
STX
|
Lady Bird
|
3,200,035
|
3,000,000
|
200,035
|
64,927,873
|
16,200,000
|
48,727,873
|
UNI
|
44
|
A24
|
Annihilation
|
3,150,000
|
-
|
3,150,000
|
26,094,514
|
-
|
26,094,514
|
-
|
1
|
PAR
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|
2,755,000
|
-
|
2,755,000
|
932,263,020
|
535,000,000
|
397,263,020
|
SNY
|
1
|
SNY
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-11-2018-300612014.html
SOURCE comScore
© PRNewswire 2018
|
|Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
|
|