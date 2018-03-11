comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 11, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Black Panther' has a milestone weekend at the box office as it crosses the $1 billion mark globally and opens in China to $66.5 million placing it #1 in that market while also grabbing the number one spot for the fourth consecutive weekend in theaters around the world as it continues to move up the charts becoming the seventh highest grossing film of all-time in North America after just 24 days in theaters."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 11, are below.

1. Black Panther - Disney - $141.1M 2. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $39.6M 3. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $23.9M 4. Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $23.8M 5. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $14.1M 6. Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $13.7M 7. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $13.3M 8. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $11.6M 9. Detective Chinatown 2 - Multiple - $11.2M 10. Strangers: Prey At Night - Multiple - $10.6M 11. Death Wish - Multiple - $9.6M 12. Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une - Pathé Distribution - $8.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 11, are below.

1. Black Panther - Disney - $41.1M 2. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $33.3M 3. Strangers: Prey At Night - Aviron Pictures - $10.5M 4. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $8.2M 5. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $7.9M 6. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $6.8M 7. Death Wish - MGM - $6.6M 8. Hurricane Heist, The - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $3.1M 8. Annihilation - Paramount - $3.1M 10. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $2.8M 11. Gringo - STX Entertainment - $2.6M 12. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Black Panther 141,136,000 100,000,000 41,136,000 1,078,615,601 516,600,000 562,015,601 DIS 58 DIS Wrinkle In Time, A 39,616,000 6,300,000 33,316,000 39,616,000 6,300,000 33,316,000 DIS 7 DIS Red Sparrow 23,850,000 15,700,000 8,150,000 82,918,743 51,800,000 31,118,743 FOX 70 FOX Operation Red Sea 23,840,000 23,840,000 - 530,439,379 529,325,000 1,114,379 MUL 7 WGUI Tomb Raider 14,100,000 14,100,000 - 14,100,000 14,100,000 - WB 9 WB Shape Of Water, The 13,707,000 11,300,000 2,407,000 148,400,138 87,400,000 61,000,138 FOX 53 FSL Game Night 13,305,000 5,400,000 7,905,000 69,745,632 24,700,000 45,045,632 WB 51 WB Peter Rabbit 11,600,000 4,800,000 6,800,000 119,657,806 26,200,000 93,457,806 SNY 14 SNY Detective Chinatown 2 11,245,000 11,245,000 - 524,553,331 522,695,000 1,858,331 MUL 6 WB Strangers: Prey At Night 10,620,000 140,000 10,480,000 10,620,000 140,000 10,480,000 MUL 3 AVI Death Wish 9,625,000 3,025,000 6,600,000 28,325,301 4,450,000 23,875,301 MUL 21 MGM Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une 8,795,000 8,795,000 - 31,490,000 31,490,000 - PATHE 1 - Amazing China 8,065,000 8,065,000 - 35,850,000 35,850,000 - MULTICN 1 - Bajrangi Bhaijaan 8,000,000 8,000,000 - 103,471,027 95,290,000 8,181,027 CNFC 1 EROS Greatest Showman, The 6,975,000 5,200,000 1,775,000 388,575,401 221,100,000 167,475,401 FOX 21 FOX Fifty Shades Freed 6,250,000 4,900,000 1,350,000 359,364,595 261,000,000 98,364,595 UNI 62 UNI Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 6,005,000 5,300,000 705,000 142,349,562 89,000,000 53,349,562 FOX 46 FSL I Lose Weight 5,800,000 5,800,000 - 5,800,000 5,800,000 - UNI 1 - Hurricane Heist, The 5,015,000 1,865,000 3,150,000 6,310,000 3,160,000 3,150,000 MUL 9 ESMP Body, The 4,525,000 4,525,000 - 4,535,000 4,535,000 - KIDARI 1 - Winchester 3,715,000 3,545,000 170,000 38,514,023 13,640,000 24,874,023 MUL 19 LGF Gringo 3,486,000 856,000 2,630,000 3,486,000 856,000 2,630,000 STX 14 STX Lady Bird 3,200,035 3,000,000 200,035 64,927,873 16,200,000 48,727,873 UNI 44 A24 Annihilation 3,150,000 - 3,150,000 26,094,514 - 26,094,514 - 1 PAR Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 2,755,000 - 2,755,000 932,263,020 535,000,000 397,263,020 SNY 1 SNY

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

