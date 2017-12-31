comScore : Reports Worldwide Box Office Hits a New All-Time Record

RESTON, Va., Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced annual worldwide theatrical box office revenues are up three percent over 2016 and set a new record of $39.92 billion through December 31, 2017, making 2017 the highest-earning year in global movie history.

Powered by record revenues of $28.8 billion internationally and the third consecutive $11 billion-plus year at the North American box office, this record-breaking year was comprised of an assortment of exciting films from all genres and from every studio, driving enthusiastic patrons to more than 125,000 screens in more than 25,000 theaters across the globe. Top films included Disney's 'Beauty and The Beast' and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' Universal's 'The Fate of The Furious,' Sony's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' the China-based title 'Wolf Warrior 2,' Warner Bros.' 'Wonder Woman' and Fox's 'Logan.'

'Going to the movies is truly a worldwide phenomenon,' said comScore's Senior Media Analyst, Paul Dergarabedian. 'The 'big screen' experience was bolstered by a unique and compelling slate of titles in 2017 that sparked an exceptional level of enthusiasm by patrons who flocked to movie theaters around the globe.'

Below is a chart of the historical performance for the North American, International and Worldwide box office:

comScore - Full Year Box Office Data

Year North America International Worldwide 2017 $11.12 Billion $28.8 Billion $39.92 Billion 2016 $11.4 Billion $27.4 Billion $38.8 Billion 2015 $11.1 Billion $27.8 Billion $38.9 Billion 2014 $10.35 Billion $26.32 Billion $36.67 Billion 2013 $10.9 Billion $24.7 Billion $35.6 Billion 2012 $10.8 Billion $23.9 Billion $34.7 Billion 2011 $10.2 Billion $22.4 Billion $32.6 Billion

About comScore International Box Office Essentials®

comScore International Box Office Essentials® web-based application, along with mobile applications and customized box office reports, give every major studio, mini-major and prominent independent film distributor in the worldwide industry the numbers they need, when they need them, in the language of their choice. comScore's unique, proprietary systems collect and deliver box office results, including weekend box office estimates, and attendance information from more than 125,000 screens in more than 25,000 theaters across the globe, delivering crucial theatrical revenue information in near real time.

About comScore Box Office Essentials®

comScore Box Office Essentials® is the movie industry's census-based currency, collecting, processing and reporting on how many people go to the movies and how much they spend in virtually every theater in North America. Every major studio, mini-major and prominent independent film distributor in the industry uses comScore's real-time and geographic-specific box office information that provides users with instant analysis of nearly the entire domestic box office landscape. Primarily collected through an electronic connection with thousands of theater box offices, comScore's box office intelligence is accessible via online reports from anywhere around the world, allowing users to literally watch the virtual minute-by-minute sale of tickets.

