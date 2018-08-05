Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  COMSCORE, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC. (SCOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 5, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 08:46pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 5, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Box office mission accomplished as Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' takes the global lead for the second straight week adding $111.0 million to bring its worldwide cume to $329.5 million.  Notably, China's 'Hello Mr. Billionaire' continues to rake in the millions with a $64.5 million weekend and an impressive $289.9 million total to date."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 5, are below.

  1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $111.0M
  2. Hello Mr. Billionaire - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $64.5M
  3. Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days - Multiple - $37.6M
  4. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $29.8M
  5. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $28.4M
  6. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $26.2M
  7. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $24.0M
  8. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $17.4M
  9. Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Multiple - $13.0M
  10. Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings - Multiple - $12.5M
  11. Skyscraper - Multiple - $10.4M
  12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $9.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 5, are below.

  1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $35.0M
  2. Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $25.0M
  3. Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $12.3M
  4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $9.1M
  5. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $8.8M
  6. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $8.2M
  7. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $6.2M
  8. Darkest Minds, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.8M
  9. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $5.0M
  10. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $4.9M
  11. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $4.0M
  12. Eighth Grade - A24 - $2.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

111,000,000

76,000,000

35,000,000

329,487,371

205,000,000

124,487,371

PAR

57

PAR

Hello Mr. Billionaire

64,500,000

64,500,000

289,900,000

289,900,000

MULTICN

1

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days

37,629,000

37,300,000

329,000

37,839,000

37,400,000

439,000

MUL

5

WGUI

Disney's Christopher Robin

29,803,000

4,800,000

25,003,000

29,803,000

4,800,000

25,003,000

DIS

19

DIS

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

28,390,000

19,300,000

9,090,000

230,534,550

139,200,000

91,334,550

UNI

54

UNI

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

26,200,000

18,000,000

8,200,000

338,755,881

202,300,000

136,455,881

SNY

58

SNY

Incredibles 2

24,009,000

19,000,000

5,009,000

1,047,041,290

463,900,000

583,141,290

DIS

43

DIS

Ant-Man And The Wasp

17,388,000

11,200,000

6,188,000

426,269,435

230,800,000

195,469,435

DIS

48

DIS

Spy Who Dumped Me, The

13,034,000

684,000

12,350,000

13,057,000

707,000

12,350,000

MUL

9

LGF

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

12,500,000

12,500,000

76,302,548

76,118,160

184,388

MUL

7

WGUI

Skyscraper

10,415,000

8,200,000

2,215,000

279,645,165

215,200,000

64,445,165

MUL

67

UNI

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

9,910,000

5,900,000

4,010,000

1,260,118,075

854,500,000

405,618,075

UNI

64

UNI

Darkest Minds, The

9,900,000

4,100,000

5,800,000

9,900,000

4,100,000

5,800,000

FOX

38

FOX

Equalizer 2, The

9,770,000

940,000

8,830,000

87,586,265

7,700,000

79,886,265

SNY

12

SNY

Wind Guardians, The

8,800,000

8,800,000

10,300,000

10,300,000

MULTICN

1

Shoplifters

7,100,000

7,100,000

46,600,000

46,600,000

MUL

4

Yugo & Lala 4

6,200,000

6,200,000

6,920,333

6,920,333

MULTICN

1

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

5,960,000

1,100,000

4,860,000

23,184,557

2,400,000

20,784,557

WB

14

WB

First Purge, The

5,640,000

4,700,000

940,000

120,968,080

53,200,000

67,768,080

UNI

40

UNI

Taxi 5

3,300,000

3,300,000

42,000,000

42,000,000

MUL

2

Hello Carbot Theater Version: The Cretaceous Period

3,000,000

3,000,000

3,035,000

3,035,000

NEXENT

1

Eighth Grade

2,870,000

2,870,000

6,581,474

6,581,474

1

A24

Death Of A Nation

2,325,000

2,325,000

2,325,000

2,325,000

1

QLTYFLX

Dying To Survive

1,950,000

1,950,000

454,269,344

454,269,344

MULTICN

1

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-august-5-2018-300692150.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
08:46pCOMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August..
PR
08:28p'MISSION : Impossible' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office
AQ
07/31COMSCORE : Leading Media Brands Join comScore to Solve Industry’s Cross-Pl..
PU
07/31COMSCORE : Leading Media Brands Join comScore to Solve Industry's Cross-Platform..
PR
07/31MISSION : Impossible – Fallout in cruise control at UK box office
AQ
07/30'MISSION : Impossible - Fallout' shoots to No. 1
AQ
07/30COMSCORE : Top 10 movies
AQ
07/29COMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 2..
PR
07/26COMSCORE : Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
07/26COMSCORE : Launches Advanced Custom Reporting for Mobile
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26ComScore adds advanced mobile reporting 
07/20ComScore holders file to sell up to 24.82M shares 
06/12ComScore +1% as Loop Capital starts at Buy 
2017Why Nielsen Holdings Is An Attractive Buy 
2017ComScore's Problems May Go Beyond Its Accounting Investigation 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.