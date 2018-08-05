|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 5, 2018
08/05/2018 | 08:46pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 5, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Box office mission accomplished as Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' takes the global lead for the second straight week adding $111.0 million to bring its worldwide cume to $329.5 million. Notably, China's 'Hello Mr. Billionaire' continues to rake in the millions with a $64.5 million weekend and an impressive $289.9 million total to date."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 5, are below.
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $111.0M
- Hello Mr. Billionaire - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $64.5M
- Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days - Multiple - $37.6M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $29.8M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $28.4M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $26.2M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $24.0M
- Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $17.4M
- Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Multiple - $13.0M
- Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings - Multiple - $12.5M
- Skyscraper - Multiple - $10.4M
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $9.9M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 5, are below.
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $35.0M
- Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $25.0M
- Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $12.3M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $9.1M
- Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $8.8M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $8.2M
- Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $6.2M
- Darkest Minds, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.8M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $5.0M
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $4.9M
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $4.0M
- Eighth Grade - A24 - $2.9M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|
111,000,000
|
76,000,000
|
35,000,000
|
329,487,371
|
205,000,000
|
124,487,371
|
PAR
|
57
|
PAR
|
Hello Mr. Billionaire
|
64,500,000
|
64,500,000
|
|
289,900,000
|
289,900,000
|
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days
|
37,629,000
|
37,300,000
|
329,000
|
37,839,000
|
37,400,000
|
439,000
|
MUL
|
5
|
WGUI
|
Disney's Christopher Robin
|
29,803,000
|
4,800,000
|
25,003,000
|
29,803,000
|
4,800,000
|
25,003,000
|
DIS
|
19
|
DIS
|
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|
28,390,000
|
19,300,000
|
9,090,000
|
230,534,550
|
139,200,000
|
91,334,550
|
UNI
|
54
|
UNI
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|
26,200,000
|
18,000,000
|
8,200,000
|
338,755,881
|
202,300,000
|
136,455,881
|
SNY
|
58
|
SNY
|
Incredibles 2
|
24,009,000
|
19,000,000
|
5,009,000
|
1,047,041,290
|
463,900,000
|
583,141,290
|
DIS
|
43
|
DIS
|
Ant-Man And The Wasp
|
17,388,000
|
11,200,000
|
6,188,000
|
426,269,435
|
230,800,000
|
195,469,435
|
DIS
|
48
|
DIS
|
Spy Who Dumped Me, The
|
13,034,000
|
684,000
|
12,350,000
|
13,057,000
|
707,000
|
12,350,000
|
MUL
|
9
|
LGF
|
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
|
12,500,000
|
12,500,000
|
|
76,302,548
|
76,118,160
|
184,388
|
MUL
|
7
|
WGUI
|
Skyscraper
|
10,415,000
|
8,200,000
|
2,215,000
|
279,645,165
|
215,200,000
|
64,445,165
|
MUL
|
67
|
UNI
|
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|
9,910,000
|
5,900,000
|
4,010,000
|
1,260,118,075
|
854,500,000
|
405,618,075
|
UNI
|
64
|
UNI
|
Darkest Minds, The
|
9,900,000
|
4,100,000
|
5,800,000
|
9,900,000
|
4,100,000
|
5,800,000
|
FOX
|
38
|
FOX
|
Equalizer 2, The
|
9,770,000
|
940,000
|
8,830,000
|
87,586,265
|
7,700,000
|
79,886,265
|
SNY
|
12
|
SNY
|
Wind Guardians, The
|
8,800,000
|
8,800,000
|
|
10,300,000
|
10,300,000
|
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Shoplifters
|
7,100,000
|
7,100,000
|
|
46,600,000
|
46,600,000
|
|
MUL
|
4
|
Yugo & Lala 4
|
6,200,000
|
6,200,000
|
|
6,920,333
|
6,920,333
|
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
|
5,960,000
|
1,100,000
|
4,860,000
|
23,184,557
|
2,400,000
|
20,784,557
|
WB
|
14
|
WB
|
First Purge, The
|
5,640,000
|
4,700,000
|
940,000
|
120,968,080
|
53,200,000
|
67,768,080
|
UNI
|
40
|
UNI
|
Taxi 5
|
3,300,000
|
3,300,000
|
|
42,000,000
|
42,000,000
|
|
MUL
|
2
|
Hello Carbot Theater Version: The Cretaceous Period
|
3,000,000
|
3,000,000
|
|
3,035,000
|
3,035,000
|
|
NEXENT
|
1
|
Eighth Grade
|
2,870,000
|
|
2,870,000
|
6,581,474
|
|
6,581,474
|
|
1
|
A24
|
Death Of A Nation
|
2,325,000
|
|
2,325,000
|
2,325,000
|
|
2,325,000
|
|
1
|
QLTYFLX
|
Dying To Survive
|
1,950,000
|
1,950,000
|
|
454,269,344
|
454,269,344
|
|
MULTICN
|
1
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-august-5-2018-300692150.html
SOURCE comScore
© PRNewswire 2018
|
|Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
|
|