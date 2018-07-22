comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 22, 2018

Log in
07/22/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 22, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' sang a powerful global tune taking in $76.78 million in 44 territories around the world while Sony's 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' added another $60.85 million to bring its global tally to an impressive $206.7 million.  Notably, Disney's latest Pixar release, 'Incredibles 2' passed the $900 million mark this weekend for a truly incredible total of $940.4 million and counting."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 22, are below.

  1. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $76.8M
  2. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $60.9M
  3. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $48.0M
  4. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $39.1M
  5. Skyscraper - Universal - $38.3M
  6. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $37.7M
  7. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $28.3M
  8. Dying To Survive  - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.3M
  9. First Purge, The - Universal - $13.9M
  10. Hidden Man - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.4M
  11. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $3.9M
  12. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Multiple - $3.7M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 22, are below.

  1. Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $35.8M
  2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $34.4M
  3. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $23.1M
  4. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $16.1M
  5. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $11.5M
  6. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $11.0M
  7. Skyscraper - Universal - $11.0M
  8. First Purge, The - Universal - $5.0M
  9. Unfriended: Dark Web - OTL Releasing - $3.5M
  10. Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures  - $2.8M
  11. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Sony - $1.9M
  12. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $1.6M

 

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

76,780,000

42,400,000

34,380,000

76,780,000

42,400,000

34,380,000

UNI

44

UNI

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

60,850,000

37,700,000

23,150,000

206,689,268

115,600,000

91,089,268

SNY

52

SNY

Incredibles 2

48,020,000

36,500,000

11,520,000

940,435,440

383,100,000

557,335,440

DIS

43

DIS

Equalizer 2, The

39,125,000

3,300,000

35,825,000

39,125,000

3,300,000

35,825,000

SNY

12

SNY

Skyscraper

38,260,000

27,300,000

10,960,000

131,849,120

85,100,000

46,749,120

UNI

68

UNI

Ant-Man And The Wasp

37,726,000

21,600,000

16,126,000

353,524,292

188,900,000

164,624,292

DIS

47

DIS

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

28,305,000

17,300,000

11,005,000

1,196,906,505

813,000,000

383,906,505

UNI

68

UNI

Dying To Survive

25,320,000

25,320,000

413,023,746

413,023,746

MULTICN

1

First Purge, The

13,880,000

8,900,000

4,980,000

96,491,365

36,300,000

60,191,365

UNI

31

UNI

Hidden Man

10,375,000

10,375,000

74,421,376

74,421,376

MULTICN

1

Ocean's 8

3,875,000

2,300,000

1,575,000

261,439,512

125,800,000

135,639,512

WB

59

WB

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

3,680,000

1,800,000

1,880,000

67,257,153

20,171,500

47,085,653

MUL

59

SNY

Animal Crackers

3,660,000

3,660,000

3,736,647

3,736,647

CNFC

1

Unfriended: Dark Web

3,495,000

3,495,000

3,495,000

3,495,000

1

OTL

Sorry To Bother You

2,823,000

2,823,000

10,252,204

10,252,204

1

APR

Tag

1,683,000

1,000,000

683,000

69,925,783

17,100,000

52,825,783

WB

39

WB

Adrift

1,620,000

1,550,000

70,000

45,320,751

13,980,000

31,340,751

MUL

25

STX

Uncle Drew

1,525,000

1,525,000

41,705,234

1,677,760

40,027,474

---

1

LGF

Ma Reum

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

1,500,000

UGC DIST

1

Three Identical Strangers

1,431,800

1,431,800

4,600,041

4,600,041

1

NEONR

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

1,305,000

1,305,000

18,408,027

18,408,027

1

FOC

Show Dogs

1,270,000

1,270,000

34,133,001

16,442,697

17,690,304

MUL

8

OPRD

Deadpool 2

971,195

511,195

460,000

732,911,644

415,804,204

317,107,440

FOX

36

FOX

Leave No Trace

891,545

891,545

3,935,211

321,774

3,613,437

1

BST

Eighth Grade

794,370

794,370

1,197,171

1,197,171

1

A24

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-july-22-2018-300684586.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
