comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 22, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' sang a powerful global tune taking in $76.78 million in 44 territories around the world while Sony's 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' added another $60.85 million to bring its global tally to an impressive $206.7 million. Notably, Disney's latest Pixar release, 'Incredibles 2' passed the $900 million mark this weekend for a truly incredible total of $940.4 million and counting."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 22, are below.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $76.8M Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $60.9M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $48.0M Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $39.1M Skyscraper - Universal - $38.3M Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $37.7M Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $28.3M Dying To Survive - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.3M First Purge, The - Universal - $13.9M Hidden Man - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.4M Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $3.9M Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Multiple - $3.7M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 22, are below.

Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $35.8M Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $34.4M Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $23.1M Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $16.1M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $11.5M Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $11.0M Skyscraper - Universal - $11.0M First Purge, The - Universal - $5.0M Unfriended: Dark Web - OTL Releasing - $3.5M Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures - $2.8M Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Sony - $1.9M Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $1.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 76,780,000 42,400,000 34,380,000 76,780,000 42,400,000 34,380,000 UNI 44 UNI Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 60,850,000 37,700,000 23,150,000 206,689,268 115,600,000 91,089,268 SNY 52 SNY Incredibles 2 48,020,000 36,500,000 11,520,000 940,435,440 383,100,000 557,335,440 DIS 43 DIS Equalizer 2, The 39,125,000 3,300,000 35,825,000 39,125,000 3,300,000 35,825,000 SNY 12 SNY Skyscraper 38,260,000 27,300,000 10,960,000 131,849,120 85,100,000 46,749,120 UNI 68 UNI Ant-Man And The Wasp 37,726,000 21,600,000 16,126,000 353,524,292 188,900,000 164,624,292 DIS 47 DIS Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 28,305,000 17,300,000 11,005,000 1,196,906,505 813,000,000 383,906,505 UNI 68 UNI Dying To Survive 25,320,000 25,320,000

413,023,746 413,023,746

MULTICN 1

First Purge, The 13,880,000 8,900,000 4,980,000 96,491,365 36,300,000 60,191,365 UNI 31 UNI Hidden Man 10,375,000 10,375,000

74,421,376 74,421,376

MULTICN 1

Ocean's 8 3,875,000 2,300,000 1,575,000 261,439,512 125,800,000 135,639,512 WB 59 WB Sicario: Day Of The Soldado 3,680,000 1,800,000 1,880,000 67,257,153 20,171,500 47,085,653 MUL 59 SNY Animal Crackers 3,660,000 3,660,000

3,736,647 3,736,647

CNFC 1

Unfriended: Dark Web 3,495,000

3,495,000 3,495,000

3,495,000

1 OTL Sorry To Bother You 2,823,000

2,823,000 10,252,204

10,252,204

1 APR Tag 1,683,000 1,000,000 683,000 69,925,783 17,100,000 52,825,783 WB 39 WB Adrift 1,620,000 1,550,000 70,000 45,320,751 13,980,000 31,340,751 MUL 25 STX Uncle Drew 1,525,000

1,525,000 41,705,234 1,677,760 40,027,474 --- 1 LGF Ma Reum 1,500,000 1,500,000

1,500,000 1,500,000

UGC DIST 1

Three Identical Strangers 1,431,800

1,431,800 4,600,041

4,600,041

1 NEONR Won't You Be My Neighbor? 1,305,000

1,305,000 18,408,027

18,408,027

1 FOC Show Dogs 1,270,000 1,270,000

34,133,001 16,442,697 17,690,304 MUL 8 OPRD Deadpool 2 971,195 511,195 460,000 732,911,644 415,804,204 317,107,440 FOX 36 FOX Leave No Trace 891,545

891,545 3,935,211 321,774 3,613,437

1 BST Eighth Grade 794,370

794,370 1,197,171

1,197,171

1 A24

