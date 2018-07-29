|
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 29, 2018
07/29/2018 | 09:18pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 29, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' shows that the world accepted its mission to make the sixth installment of the beloved action franchise a massive hit taking in $153.5 million in 37 global territories including North America where it also topped the chart with a $61.5 million debut. Notably, China-based comedy 'Hello Mr. Billionaire' said hello to an impressive $129.5 million in its opening weekend."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 29, are below.
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $153.5M
- Hello Mr. Billionaire - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $129.5M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $43.3
- Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings - Multiple - $42.9M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $41.6M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $27.2M
- Skyscraper - Multiple - $23.1M
- Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $19.9M
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $17.7M
- Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $15.9M
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $11.5M
- First Purge, The - Universal - $6.7M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 29, are below.
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $61.5M
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $15.0M
- Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $14.0M
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $12.3M
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $10.5M
- Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $8.4M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $7.2M
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $6.8M
- Skyscraper - Universal - $5.4M
- First Purge, The - Universal - $2.2M
- Unfriended: Dark Web - OTL Releasing - $1.5M
- Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures - $1.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Mission: Impossible -
Fallout
|
153,500,000
|
92,000,000
|
61,500,000
|
153,500,000
|
92,000,000
|
61,500,000
|
PAR
|
37
|
PAR
|
Hello Mr. Billionaire
|
129,500,000
|
129,500,000
|
|
129,500,000
|
129,500,000
|
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Hotel Transylvania 3:
Summer Vacation
|
43,305,000
|
31,000,000
|
12,305,000
|
284,228,501
|
165,000,000
|
119,228,501
|
SNY
|
56
|
SNY
|
Detective Dee: The Four
Heavenly Kings
|
42,900,000
|
42,900,000
|
|
42,980,000
|
42,980,000
|
|
MUL
|
7
|
WGUI
|
Mamma Mia! Here We
Go Again
|
41,600,000
|
26,600,000
|
15,000,000
|
167,224,525
|
96,800,000
|
70,424,525
|
UNI
|
47
|
UNI
|
Incredibles 2
|
27,157,000
|
20,000,000
|
7,157,000
|
996,480,648
|
423,700,000
|
572,780,648
|
DIS
|
42
|
DIS
|
Skyscraper
|
23,100,000
|
17,700,000
|
5,400,000
|
256,049,760
|
196,900,000
|
59,149,760
|
MUL
|
69
|
UNI
|
Ant-Man And The Wasp
|
19,900,000
|
11,500,000
|
8,400,000
|
394,224,127
|
211,100,000
|
183,124,127
|
DIS
|
51
|
DIS
|
Jurassic World: Fallen
Kingdom
|
17,675,000
|
10,900,000
|
6,775,000
|
1,235,453,500
|
837,900,000
|
397,553,500
|
UNI
|
66
|
UNI
|
Equalizer 2, The
|
15,900,000
|
1,900,000
|
14,000,000
|
70,331,345
|
6,100,000
|
64,231,345
|
SNY
|
12
|
SNY
|
Teen Titans Go! To The
Movies
|
11,510,000
|
1,000,000
|
10,510,000
|
11,510,000
|
1,000,000
|
10,510,000
|
WB
|
9
|
WB
|
First Purge, The
|
6,730,000
|
4,500,000
|
2,230,000
|
111,083,875
|
45,600,000
|
65,483,875
|
UNI
|
35
|
UNI
|
Illang: The Wolf Brigade
|
5,200,000
|
5,200,000
|
|
5,200,000
|
5,200,000
|
|
WB
|
1
|
Dying To Survive
|
4,700,000
|
4,700,000
|
|
448,300,000
|
448,300,000
|
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
Andre Rieu's 2018
Maastricht Concert
|
3,900,000
|
3,900,000
|
|
3,900,000
|
3,900,000
|
|
MUL
|
7
|
TRAFR
|
Ocean's 8
|
3,030,000
|
2,400,000
|
630,000
|
269,987,915
|
132,700,000
|
137,287,915
|
WB
|
58
|
WB
|
Mysterious Apartment:
Golden Goblin And
|
1,850,000
|
1,850,000
|
|
1,850,000
|
1,850,000
|
|
CJE
|
1
|
Tag
|
1,583,000
|
1,300,000
|
283,000
|
72,752,175
|
19,200,000
|
53,552,175
|
WB
|
39
|
WB
|
Unfriended: Dark Web
|
1,500,000
|
|
1,500,000
|
7,393,430
|
|
7,393,430
|
|
1
|
OTL
|
Sorry To Bother You
|
1,450,000
|
|
1,450,000
|
13,351,421
|
|
13,351,421
|
|
1
|
APR
|
Blindspotting
|
1,325,000
|
|
1,325,000
|
1,793,984
|
|
1,793,984
|
|
1
|
LGF
|
Eighth Grade
|
1,317,561
|
|
1,317,561
|
2,966,398
|
|
2,966,398
|
|
1
|
A24
|
Three Identical Strangers
|
1,271,060
|
|
1,271,060
|
6,771,381
|
|
6,771,381
|
|
1
|
NEONR
|
Adrift
|
1,130,000
|
1,100,000
|
30,000
|
48,815,713
|
17,400,000
|
31,415,713
|
STX
|
61
|
STX
|
Mas Sabe el Diablo por
Viejo
|
1,128,009
|
1,128,009
|
|
1,128,009
|
1,128,009
|
|
FOX
|
1
|
