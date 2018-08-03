APCO 2018 Conference & Expo: Comtech Showcasing 9-1-1 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions

August 3, 2018-– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technology, today announced that its Safety & Security Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, will be showcasing its suite of interim and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) technology solutions at the annual Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) 2018 Conference & Expo at booth 1525 August 6th-7th in Las Vegas.

Comtech is recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in next generation core technology. Over the past 20 years, Comtech has developed an extensive portfolio of exceptional call routing, text messaging, and critical location data delivery solutions for Voice Service Providers, states, and local jurisdictions.

Located at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV, Comtech invites attendees to visit booth 1525, meet our 9-1-1 industry experts, and learn more about the following:

Next Generation Core Services – The Comtech NGCS solution is a transitional replacement solution for legacy SR-based 9-1-1 networks. The NENA i3-aligned solution enables end-to-end IP call routing, offers an ESInet and seamlessly connects OSPs with PSAPs. It is flexible, highly reliable, redundant, and scalable.

– The Comtech NGCS solution is a transitional replacement solution for legacy SR-based 9-1-1 networks. The NENA i3-aligned solution enables end-to-end IP call routing, offers an ESInet and seamlessly connects OSPs with PSAPs. It is flexible, highly reliable, redundant, and scalable. Location Data Platform – Our Location Data Platform is grounded on a legacy ALI product, offering full ALI functionality for 9-1-1 systems including the NG9-1-1 transitional Location Database (LDB) with complete access and management of ALI LDB information via our comprehensive DBMS.

– Our Location Data Platform is grounded on a legacy ALI product, offering full ALI functionality for 9-1-1 systems including the NG9-1-1 transitional Location Database (LDB) with complete access and management of ALI LDB information via our comprehensive DBMS. IP Selective Router – Comtech xSR is an IP-based selective router (SR) that delivers calls to legacy and NG9-1-1 PSAPs. It routes calls based upon geospatial data, ensuring that all current and future call types—including text, multimedia, Voice over IP (VoIP), wireless, and landline—can be sent to the appropriate PSAP.

– Comtech xSR is an IP-based selective router (SR) that delivers calls to legacy and NG9-1-1 PSAPs. It routes calls based upon geospatial data, ensuring that all current and future call types—including text, multimedia, Voice over IP (VoIP), wireless, and landline—can be sent to the appropriate PSAP. Text to 9-1-1 for PSAPs – EMedia® is an intuitive web application with advanced capabilities that improve a PSAP’s Text to 9-1-1 session management experience. Key features include the ability to choose which PSAP should receive a transfer (At-Will Session Transfers) and advanced reporting capabilities. Comtech was first to market with a web-based Text to 9-1-1 solution for PSAPs.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

