APCO 2018 Conference & Expo: Comtech Showcasing 9-1-1 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions

August 3, 2018-– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL), a
world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technology,
today announced that its Safety & Security Technologies group, which is
part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, will be showcasing its
suite of interim and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) technology
solutions at the annual Association of Public-Safety Communications
Officials (APCO) 2018 Conference & Expo at booth 1525 August 6th-7th in
Las Vegas.
Comtech is recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in next generation
core technology. Over the past 20 years, Comtech has developed an
extensive portfolio of exceptional call routing, text messaging, and
critical location data delivery solutions for Voice Service Providers,
states, and local jurisdictions.
Located at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV, Comtech invites attendees to
visit booth 1525, meet our 9-1-1 industry experts, and learn more about
the following:
-
Next Generation Core Services – The Comtech NGCS solution is a
transitional replacement solution for legacy SR-based 9-1-1 networks.
The NENA i3-aligned solution enables end-to-end IP call routing,
offers an ESInet and seamlessly connects OSPs with PSAPs. It is
flexible, highly reliable, redundant, and scalable.
-
Location Data Platform – Our Location Data Platform is grounded
on a legacy ALI product, offering full ALI functionality for 9-1-1
systems including the NG9-1-1 transitional Location Database (LDB)
with complete access and management of ALI LDB information via our
comprehensive DBMS.
-
IP Selective Router – Comtech xSR is an IP-based selective
router (SR) that delivers calls to legacy and NG9-1-1 PSAPs. It routes
calls based upon geospatial data, ensuring that all current and future
call types—including text, multimedia, Voice over IP (VoIP), wireless,
and landline—can be sent to the appropriate PSAP.
-
Text to 9-1-1 for PSAPs – EMedia® is an intuitive
web application with advanced capabilities that improve a PSAP’s Text
to 9-1-1 session management experience. Key features include the
ability to choose which PSAP should receive a transfer (At-Will
Session Transfers) and advanced reporting capabilities. Comtech was
first to market with a web-based Text to 9-1-1 solution for PSAPs.
For more information, visit www.comtech911.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
PCMTL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005419/en/