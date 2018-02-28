Log in
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CNAT)
Conatus Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

02/28/2018 | 01:31pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:CNAT) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, after the market close on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Conatus will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the conference call, please dial 877-312-5857 (domestic) or 970-315-0455 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 7095658. A live and archived audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investors section of the Conatus website at www.conatuspharma.com.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals
Conatus is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver disease. In collaboration with Novartis, Conatus is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease. Emricasan is a first-in-class, orally active pan-caspase inhibitor designed to reduce the activity of enzymes that mediate inflammation and apoptosis. Conatus believes that by reducing the activity of these enzymes, caspase inhibitors have the potential to interrupt the progression of a variety of diseases. For additional information, please visit www.conatuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding caspase inhibitors' potential to interrupt the progression of a variety of diseases. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks described in the company’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The events and circumstances reflected in the company’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:  Alan Engbring
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(858) 376-2637
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 36,2 M
EBIT 2017 -18,3 M
Net income 2017 -18,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,46
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,84x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Duration : Period :
Conatus Pharmaceuticals In Technical Analysis Chart | CNAT | US20600T1088 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,8 $
Spread / Average Target 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Mento President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Hale Chairman
Keith W. Marshall Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Alfred P. Spada CSO, EVP-Research & Development
Harold E. van Wart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC11.90%160
GILEAD SCIENCES10.83%104 944
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.16%42 116
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.00%34 485
GENMAB20.60%12 365
BIOVERATIV INC94.18%11 329
