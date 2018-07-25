Conatus Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO , July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:CNAT) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, after the market close on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Conatus will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



To access the conference call, please dial 877-312-5857 (domestic) or 970-315-0455 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 9853049. A live and archived audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investors section of the Conatus website at www.conatuspharma.com.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines to treat liver disease. In collaboration with Novartis, Conatus is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease. Emricasan is a first-in-class, orally active pan-caspase inhibitor designed to reduce the activity of enzymes that mediate inflammation and apoptosis. Conatus believes that by reducing the activity of these enzymes, caspase inhibitors have the potential to interrupt the progression of a variety of diseases. For additional information, please visit www.conatuspharma.com.

