News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Conduent : Names Mick Slattery to Lead Conduent Transportation LLC

08/07/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, announced the appointment of Mick Slattery as the CEO of Conduent Transportation LLC. Slattery has nearly 30 years of experience in the technology-enabled business services space.

Conduent Names Mick Slattery to Lead Conduent Transportation LLC

Slattery joins Conduent from Avanade, Inc., where he launched a global start-up and scaled an 18-year Microsoft/Accenture joint venture into a $2 billion global digital integrator with more than 30,000 professionals in 24 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. Most recently, Slattery led the sales, delivery, and operations of Avanade's largest business, representing approximately 50 percent of the company's revenue.

"Our transportation business is a fast-growing, preeminent, core business for Conduent," said Ashok Vemuri, CEO of Conduent. "Mick's experience and leadership will help us further capitalize on market opportunities, position our business for growth, and bring new technology-enabled solutions to market for our transportation clients."

Dave Amoriell, president, Conduent will continue to oversee the company's Information Technology Services function and business operations.

Conduent is a leading provider of public transportation and mobility solutions – including electronic toll collection, parking management, advanced transit and safety systems – that offer automated, analytics-based, and personalized services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients in more than 27 countries for more than 40 years.

About Conduent  
Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conduent-names-mick-slattery-to-lead-conduent-transportation-llc-300693153.html

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2018
