Conduent : Names Mick Slattery to Lead Conduent Transportation LLC

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, announced the appointment of Mick Slattery as the CEO of Conduent Transportation LLC. Slattery has nearly 30 years of experience in the technology-enabled business services space.

Slattery joins Conduent from Avanade, Inc., where he launched a global start-up and scaled an 18-year Microsoft/Accenture joint venture into a $2 billion global digital integrator with more than 30,000 professionals in 24 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. Most recently, Slattery led the sales, delivery, and operations of Avanade's largest business, representing approximately 50 percent of the company's revenue.

"Our transportation business is a fast-growing, preeminent, core business for Conduent," said Ashok Vemuri, CEO of Conduent. "Mick's experience and leadership will help us further capitalize on market opportunities, position our business for growth, and bring new technology-enabled solutions to market for our transportation clients."

Dave Amoriell, president, Conduent will continue to oversee the company's Information Technology Services function and business operations.

Conduent is a leading provider of public transportation and mobility solutions – including electronic toll collection, parking management, advanced transit and safety systems – that offer automated, analytics-based, and personalized services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients in more than 27 countries for more than 40 years.

