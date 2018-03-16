Log in
03/16/2018 | 04:54pm CET

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTWS) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by SJW Group. Stockholders will receive 1.1375 shares of SJW Group common stock for each share of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $750 million and is expected to close by the end of 2018.

If you are a stockholder of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ctws. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-connecticut-water-service-inc-300615332.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2018
