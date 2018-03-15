Log in
CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC (CTWS)
CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

03/15/2018 | 11:55pm CET

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CTWS)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to March 15, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (“Connecticut Water” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: CTWS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) in a transaction valued at approximately $750 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Connecticut Water will receive 1.1375 shares of SJW Group common stock for each share of Connecticut Water common stock. Following closing of the transaction, SJW Group shareholders will own approximately 60 percent of the combined company, and Connecticut Water shareholders will own approximately 40 percent, on a fully diluted basis.

If you own common stock of Connecticut Water and purchased any shares before March 15, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
