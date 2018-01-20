Log in
CONOCOPHILLIPS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ConocoPhillips - COP

01/20/2018 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

On July 17, 2017, the California counties of Marin and San Mateo, along with the City of Imperial Beach filed lawsuits against the Company and others for a variety of complaints relating to climate change-related activities ranging from public nuisance and trespass to product liability claims. Similar cases were filed against the Company by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland on September 19, 2017, and by Santa Cruz County on December 20, 2017. Recently, on January 9, 2018, the City of New York filed its own climate change lawsuit against the Company, among others. All of the above litigation remains pending.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether ConocoPhillips’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to ConocoPhillips shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of ConocoPhillips shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
