CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP)
  Report  
CONOCOPHILLIPS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ConocoPhillips - COP

02/17/2018 | 04:50am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

On July 17, 2017, the California counties of Marin and San Mateo, along with the City of Imperial Beach filed lawsuits against the Company and others for a variety of complaints relating to climate change-related activities ranging from public nuisance and trespass to product liability claims. Similar cases were filed against the Company by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland on September 19, 2017, and by Santa Cruz County on December 20, 2017. Recently, on January 9, 2018, the City of New York filed its own climate change lawsuit against the Company, among others. All of the above litigation remains pending.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether ConocoPhillips’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to ConocoPhillips shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of ConocoPhillips shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cop/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 187 M
EBIT 2018 6 045 M
Net income 2018 3 284 M
Debt 2018 10 874 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 19,87
P/E ratio 2019 19,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 65 203 M
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | COP | US20825C1045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 66,6 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Evert Wallette CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Commercial
Matthew J. Fox EVP-Strategy, Exploration & Technology
James E. Copeland Independent Director
Richard H. Auchinleck Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.13%66 363
CNOOC LTD1.60%65 070
EOG RESOURCES-1.07%62 268
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.17%53 452
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP4.25%38 933
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-9.38%38 878
