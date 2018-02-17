CONOCOPHILLIPS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ConocoPhillips - COP

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).
On July 17, 2017, the California counties of Marin and San Mateo, along
with the City of Imperial Beach filed lawsuits against the Company and
others for a variety of complaints relating to climate change-related
activities ranging from public nuisance and trespass to product
liability claims. Similar cases were filed against the Company by the
cities of San Francisco and Oakland on September 19, 2017, and by Santa
Cruz County on December 20, 2017. Recently, on January 9, 2018, the City
of New York filed its own climate change lawsuit against the Company,
among others. All of the above litigation remains pending.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether ConocoPhillips’ officers
and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to ConocoPhillips
shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of ConocoPhillips shares and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn ([email protected]),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cop/
to learn more.
