ConocoPhillips : to Sell Barnett Assets for $230 Million

By Colin Kellaher



ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday said it agreed to sell its interests in the Barnett shale play to private-equity firm Lime Rock Resources for about $230 million.

The Houston exploration and production company said output associated with the Barnett assets averaged 9,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the first half, with about 55% natural gas and 45% natural gas liquids. ConocoPhillips reported daily production of 1.21 million barrels of oil equivalent in the second-quarter, excluding Libya.

ConocoPhillips said it expects to complete the sale by the end of the year and said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

