ConocoPhillips

CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

ConocoPhillips : to Sell Barnett Assets for $230 Million

08/02/2018 | 02:57pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday said it agreed to sell its interests in the Barnett shale play to private-equity firm Lime Rock Resources for about $230 million.

The Houston exploration and production company said output associated with the Barnett assets averaged 9,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the first half, with about 55% natural gas and 45% natural gas liquids. ConocoPhillips reported daily production of 1.21 million barrels of oil equivalent in the second-quarter, excluding Libya.

ConocoPhillips said it expects to complete the sale by the end of the year and said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Write to Colin Kellaher at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -0.50% 71.81 Delayed Quote.30.83%
WTI -0.80% 67.22 Delayed Quote.16.63%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 37 913 M
EBIT 2018 9 184 M
Net income 2018 5 107 M
Debt 2018 10 524 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 16,53
P/E ratio 2019 14,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 84 444 M
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 80,2 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Evert Wallette CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Commercial
Matthew J. Fox EVP-Strategy, Exploration & Technology
Richard Lee Armitage Independent Director
Harald Johan Norvik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.83%84 444
EOG RESOURCES16.37%74 638
CNOOC LTD15.69%74 487
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.94%64 271
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.41%44 837
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP17.02%43 934
