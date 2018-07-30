Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend

MATTOON, Ill., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company”) has declared its next quarterly dividend of $0.38738 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Nov. 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on Oct. 15, 2018. This will represent the 53rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 24-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.



