CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC
Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/30/2018

MATTOON, Ill., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company”) has declared its next quarterly dividend of $0.38738 per share on the Company’s common stock.  The dividend is payable on Nov. 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on Oct. 15, 2018.  This will represent the 53rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company.  

About Consolidated Communications 
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 24-state service area.  Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul.  Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Company Contact:
Lisa Hood
Phone:  844-909-2675
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Fiber Network in Greater Kansas City
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Fiber Network in Greater Kansas City
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : workers vote overwhelmingly to authorize a strike
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Workers authorize strike against firm the bought F..
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Unions threaten strike against firm that acquired
THE LATEST : Consolidated says it's negotiating in good faith
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Volunteer Registration Open for Special Olympics F..
Today's Free Research Reports Coverage on Altice USA and Three More Telecom S..
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Contributes Additional Support for EIU
TELECOM EARNINGS PREVIEW : 5 Companies Moving In Very Different Directions 
Top 29 Communication Services WallStars By May Yield And Target Gains 
Consolidated Communications Holdings' (CNSL) CEO Bob Udell on Q1 2018 Results.. 
Consolidated Communications misses by $0.03, beats on revenue 
Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 401 M
EBIT 2018 42,9 M
Net income 2018 -38,7 M
Debt 2018 2 344 M
Yield 2018 12,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 895 M
NameTitle
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Currey Non-Executive Chairman
Gabe Waggoner Vice President-Operations
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC2.38%895
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.74%211 470
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.10%96 599
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.39%76 970
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 292
TELEFONICA-5.65%46 182
