Consolidated Communications : Expands Fiber Network in Greater Kansas City

Expansion brings advanced communications solutions to North Kansas City, Missouri

Lenexa, KANSAS - July 30, 2018 - Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has expanded its extensive fiber network in North Kansas City, Missouri providing new data and communications solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Consolidated's expansion across the Missouri River and five miles into North Kansas City brings advanced commercial communications solutions, including Cloud and Managed and Hosted Services delivered over a fiber network, to more than 700 pre-qualified business near the network.

'Expanding our reach further into the North Kansas City market is another example of Consolidated Communications going the extra mile to deliver a wide range of gigabit speeds to commercial customers over our secure fiber network,' said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated Communications. 'We're excited for the opportunity to bring new services to businesses and meet the needs of this rapidly growing area.'

Consolidated's fiber network offers unique advantages, including redundant pathway for the ultimate in reliability. Services include:

'Our goal is to provide simple solutions to complex problems,' said Darren Peterson, vice president of commercial sales at Consolidated Communications. 'As one of the nation's largest fiber providers, our advanced services can be customized to meet the unique needs of each business so we can support and grow with our customers.'

Businesses can learn more about the solutions Consolidated Communications provides at consolidated.com/business.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.