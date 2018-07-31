Log in
News

Consolidated Communications Expands MPLS Solution to Northern New England

07/31/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

PORTLAND, Maine, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has expanded its robust MPLS offering to the company’s Northern New England service area, providing more connectivity options for businesses with multiple sites while cost-effectively enhancing network performance.

Leveraging the latest Wide Area Network (WAN) technologies, Consolidated’s MPLS solution delivers a reliable and secure private network that utilizes ubiquitous IP networking to provide flexibility, scalability and ease of use. As businesses utilize WANs for a variety of applications, Consolidated’s MPLS solution allows for performance control as businesses prioritize critical traffic and applications across their network.

“MPLS is another great benefit Consolidated Communications is bringing to businesses in Northern New England,” says Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management at Consolidated Communications. “When Consolidated Communications merged with FairPoint one year ago, we committed to enhance and expand the products and services available, ultimately giving businesses in-demand solutions that are increasingly suited to meet their needs and backed by a national fiber network. We have made significant progress on bringing new solutions to the region, including our latest MPLS offering, and look forward as we continue to expand our business offerings to meet the growing needs of our customers.”

Consolidated’s MPLS offering is fully-managed and provides flexible options including a variety of access methods and speeds, multiple classes of services, scalable bandwidth options and proactive network monitoring. With MPLS, multi-site businesses can dynamically and transparently communicate with other sites, ensuring high-speed connectivity between sites with a cost-effective solution that meets transport requirements, backed by industry-leading SLAs and Consolidated’s experienced teams.

In addition to expanding MPLS to Northern New England, Consolidated Communications has recently launched several advanced communications solutions that enhance business performance, including SD-WAN, Cloud Peer Connect, BusinessOne and DDoS Mitigation.

About Consolidated Communications 
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area.  Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul.  Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Contact:
Chastity Valvick, Consolidated Communications
507-387-1866, [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
