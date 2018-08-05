Consolidated Communications Reaches Tentative Agreement with Unions in Northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., today announced the Company has reached tentative agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 2320, 2326 and 2327 and the Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1400 Unions, representing approximately 1,200 workers in Northern New England.



The three-year agreements, which would expire Aug. 7, 2021, are subject to ratification by the members of the CWA and IBEW. The current labor agreements expire on August 4, 2018.

“We are pleased with this outcome and are optimistic our employees will ratify these new labor agreements,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “Since our acquisition of FairPoint a year ago, we have seen a notable improvement in the relationship between the Unions and the Company, and this agreement reflects that progress.”

