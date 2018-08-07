Change in management at SPORT1 MEDIA: Christian Gruber takes over duties from Patrick Fischer

Patrick Fischer to leave the company to pursue new career challenges

Christian Gruber to take over Patrick Fischer's duties from September 1, 2018

Christian Gruber (48) will initially take over the duties of Patrick Fischer (42) in an acting capacity in addition to his existing roles as Senior Director Client Sales and Member of the Management. Going forward, he will report directly to Olaf Schröder, CEO of Constantin Medien AG. From September 1, 2018 the Management Board of SPORT1 MEDIA will consist of Dr. Matthias Kirschenhofer - alongside his role as Chief Officer Legal and Financial of Constantin Medien AG - and Stephan Katzmann as Commercial Managing Director. Both have been Board Members already.

Olaf Schröder, CEO of Constantin Medien AG: 'Christian Gruber is an excellent addition to the management of SPORT1 MEDIA, thanks to his proven expertise in sports, media and marketing. Since he joined us, he has especially driven the expansion of our direct client business. And even with his new responsibilities, this will be one of his most important areas in terms of marketing our 360° sports platform, which leads the market in the German-speaking region.ˮ

'I would like to thank Patrick Fischer for his passionate and successful work for SPORT1 MEDIA over the past four years and I wish him all the very best for his futureˮ, added Schröder.

Profile Christian Gruber

Before his move to SPORT1 MEDIA, Christian Gruber was Managing Director of the Layenberger Nutrition Group and from 2014 through May 2017 Director of Marketing and Communication at sports betting provider Tipico. In this role he was responsible for the company's strategic communication, sponsoring, brand communication and retail marketing. Qualified in law and German studies, he has 12 years in communication and marketing for soccer clubs 1. FC Köln, VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. FC Kaiserslautern under his belt. Prior to this, he was responsible for crisis communication and media coordination of clients from the German chemical industry for a Cologne agency and was editor-in-chief of a Cologne publishing house. He also worked as a lecturer in information policy and public relations at various universities.

About SPORT1 MEDIA

Sport1 Media GmbH based in Ismaning, near Munich/Germany is part of the Constantin Medien Group. SPORT1 MEDIA is the multi-platform marketer for the various offerings of Germany's leading 360° sports platform SPORT1 - including free-TV channel SPORT1, pay-TV channels SPORT1+ and SPORT1 US, as well as Online and Mobile areas with SPORT1.de, the mobile SPORT1 apps and social media channels. These high-reach channels provide unique opportunities to showcase companies and brands: Advertisers benefit from activating a male audience in the highly emotive environment of premium sports through the vast live content, with 1,500 hours per year on free-TV alone and 80 percent in-house production. Based on these unique selling points, SPORT1 MEDIA develops innovative 360° communication solutions as a one-stop shop - custom-tailored, creatively networked and impressively showcased.

