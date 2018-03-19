Log in
CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG
Constantin Medien AG: Group earnings for the 2017 financial year exceed the last forecast from November 2017

03/19/2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Constantin Medien AG: Group earnings for the 2017 financial year exceed the last forecast from November 2017

19-March-2018 / 15:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information according to Article 17 MAR


Keyword: Preliminary Results


Constantin Medien AG: Group earnings for the 2017 financial year exceed the last forecast from November 2017


Ismaning, March 19, 2018 - Group earnings of Constantin Medien AG for the 2017 financial year exceed the last forecast from November 2017. The decisive factor here were the positive business development in the Segment Sports in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the lower than expected legal and consulting costs. As a result, the Group earnings attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR 27.8 million. The most recent forecast, which was adjusted in November 2017, was between EUR 15 million and EUR 18 million.

The Segment Sports achieved a positive EBIT of around EUR 1.9 million. Previously, a negative EBIT had been expected. This is attributable solely to the positive business development in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Group earnings for the 2017 financial year are characterized by the deconsolidation of Highlight Communications AG as of June 12, 2017, and the resulting, non-recurring, non-cash deconsolidation gain of EUR 38.3 million attributable to shareholders.

According to preliminary figures based on IFRS, Constantin Medien AG reports Group sales of EUR 263.8 million for the 2017 financial year, which is within the scope of the last forecast from November 2017 of EUR 250 million to 280 million.

All the aforementioned figures are preliminary. The final consolidated financial statements for 2017 (German version) of Constantin Medien AG are expected to be published at the end of March 2018.


About Constantin Medien AG:
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange

Contact PR:
Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461,
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-mail: [email protected]

Contact IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 803,
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 371, E-mail: [email protected]

Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49
(0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111

19-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG
Münchener Straße 101 g
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Phone: 089 / 99500-436
Fax: 089 / 99500-433
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de
ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
WKN: 914720, A1R07C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

665587  19-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
