CONSUS Real Estate AG: Management Board Member Dr. Jürgen Büser passes away

Berlin, 19 February 2018 - The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of CONSUS Real Estate AG were shocked to learn that Dr. Jürgen Büser, Member of the Management Board and the company's CFO, passed away yesterday after a short and serious illness.

Axel Harloff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CONSUS Real Estate AG, said: "We were deeply saddened to learn that Dr. Büser's passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, and we would like to express our sincere condolences and sympathy to them. With Dr. Büser, CONSUS Real Estate AG has lost an executive of high standing who helped to steer the company through a strategic reorientation. His high level of expertise contributed significantly to the company's success. We will remember Dr. Büser with deep gratitude."

The company intends to fill the vacant CFO position shortly. The Supervisory Board expects to shortly conclude the negotiations with a new CFO.

