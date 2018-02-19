Log in
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
CONSUS Real Estate AG: Management Board Member Dr. Jürgen Büser passes away

02/19/2018

DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
19.02.2018 / 12:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 19 February 2018 - The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of CONSUS Real Estate AG were shocked to learn that Dr. Jürgen Büser, Member of the Management Board and the company's CFO, passed away yesterday after a short and serious illness.

Axel Harloff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CONSUS Real Estate AG, said: "We were deeply saddened to learn that Dr. Büser's passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, and we would like to express our sincere condolences and sympathy to them. With Dr. Büser, CONSUS Real Estate AG has lost an executive of high standing who helped to steer the company through a strategic reorientation. His high level of expertise contributed significantly to the company's success. We will remember Dr. Büser with deep gratitude."

The company intends to fill the vacant CFO position shortly. The Supervisory Board expects to shortly conclude the negotiations with a new CFO.

 

Press Contact:
CONSUS Real Estate AG
Boris Tramm
Head of IR/Capital Markets
+49 (0)171 840 2220
[email protected]

RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Peter Dietze-Felberg
Wallstrasse 16, D-10179 Berlin
+49 (0)30 28 44 987-62
[email protected]
 

About CONSUS Real Estate AG
CONSUS Real Estate AG ("CONSUS"), based in Berlin, Germany, is the leading rental housing developer in the country's nine largest cities. Key components of the CONSUS business model are a high share in institutional forward sales as well as digitisation and industrial serial production along the entire value chain. The development activities are supplemented by a high-yield proprietary portfolio of commercial real estate in Germany.
The stock of Consus Real Estate AG is listed on m:access, the mid-market portal of Bayerische Börse, and is traded on the regulated unofficial market of the Munich Stock Exchange and via XETRA in Frankfurt.


19.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)

 
