CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
Consus Real Estate ( : "Issuer") EUR 200,000,000 4.00 per cent. Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2022 (ISIN DE000A2G9H97) (the "Bonds")

07/26/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the 'Terms and Conditions').

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions, the Issuer hereby gives notice to Bondholders that, as a result of the capital increase through the issuance of new Shares against cash contribution while granting its shareholders subscription rights, first announced on 15 June 2018 and with an Ex Date of 10 July 2018, pursuant to §9(b) of the Terms and Conditions, the Conversion Price has been adjusted to €9.1706 (from €9.1885 previously), effective 24 July 2018 (in accordance with §9(l)(ii)).

Press Contact:

RUECKERCONSULT GmbH

Peter Dietze-Felberg

Wallstrasse 16, D-10179 Berlin

+49 (0)30 28 44 987-62

[email protected]

CONSUS Real Estate AG

Andreas Steyer, COO and Head of IR/PR

[email protected]

About Consus Real Estate AG

Consus Real Estate AG ('CONSUS'), based in Berlin, Germany, through its subsidiary CG Gruppe AG, is a leading developer of residential real estate properties in the country's Top 9 cities. CONSUS focuses on and has a strong track record of institutional forward sales, digitalization and industrial mass production along the entire development value chain. The shares of CONSUS are listed on the m:access segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange (Börse München), and are traded via XETRA in Frankfurt.


Disclaimer

CONSUS Commercial Property AG published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 18:35:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 841 M
EBIT 2018 172 M
Net income 2018 34,9 M
Debt 2018 1 033 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 869 M
Chart CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
CONSUS Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,3 €
Spread / Average Target 95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas C. Steyer Chief Executive Officer
Axel Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benjamin Lee Chief Financial Officer
Karl Kauermann Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Oelrich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG-8.41%1 020
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-7.43%44 600
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-9.41%37 435
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-21.43%36 158
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.19%34 907
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.30%27 943
