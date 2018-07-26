Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the 'Terms and Conditions').

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions, the Issuer hereby gives notice to Bondholders that, as a result of the capital increase through the issuance of new Shares against cash contribution while granting its shareholders subscription rights, first announced on 15 June 2018 and with an Ex Date of 10 July 2018, pursuant to §9(b) of the Terms and Conditions, the Conversion Price has been adjusted to €9.1706 (from €9.1885 previously), effective 24 July 2018 (in accordance with §9(l)(ii)).



Press Contact:

RUECKERCONSULT GmbH

Peter Dietze-Felberg

Wallstrasse 16, D-10179 Berlin

+49 (0)30 28 44 987-62

[email protected]

CONSUS Real Estate AG

Andreas Steyer, COO and Head of IR/PR

[email protected]

About Consus Real Estate AG

Consus Real Estate AG ('CONSUS'), based in Berlin, Germany, through its subsidiary CG Gruppe AG, is a leading developer of residential real estate properties in the country's Top 9 cities. CONSUS focuses on and has a strong track record of institutional forward sales, digitalization and industrial mass production along the entire development value chain. The shares of CONSUS are listed on the m:access segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange (Börse München), and are traded via XETRA in Frankfurt.

