Contact Energy : Dry Weather Takes Its Toll on Contact Energy

By Ben Collins

WELLINGTON--New Zealand's Contact Energy Limited (CEN.NZ) will keep a close watch on its purse strings after especially dry weather meant it produced less electricity from its hydro operations in the six months to December 2017.

The company on Monday said its half-year profit was down 40% to 58 million New Zealand Dollars (US$42 million) after record-low inflows to its catchment at Clutha, in New Zealand's South Island. Still, its operating free cash flow grew by 5% over the same period to NZ$141 million, meaning directors of the company were able to declare a dividend of 13 New Zealand cents per share, which is up 18% on the prior corresponding period.

As part of a cost efficiency program, capital expenditure was reduced by 37% to NZ$40 million over the six month period.

"While the extent of the current dry period remains unknown, Contact will continue to focus on operating free cash flow growth by delivering ongoing improvements to the aspects of the business it can control, with a disciplined and transparent approach to operating and capital expenditure," chief executive Dennis Barnes said in a regulatory filing.

As the dry weather in New Zealand has continued, the company also sees an opportunity in the Labour-led government's plan to move New Zealand's power generation towards even more renewable sources--though it could means some short-term challenges.

"The dry period will provide some headwinds and the government's electricity pricing review has the potential to be distracting in the short term, but equally there are a number of exciting prospects ahead of us.

"As a leader in geothermal generation, with an increasingly loyal customer base, we are well positioned to help businesses and consumers adapt to a lower carbon future," Mr Barnes said in the statement.

