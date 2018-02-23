Continental : New WinterContact TS 860 S delivers “cool” performance

New winter tire now available for sports cars and high-powered luxury limousines

Specialist winter tire systematically designed with safety and sporty driving in mind

Approvals from leading European automakers expected

With the new WinterContact TS 860 S, Continental has a high-performance winter tire for sports cars and high-powered cars designed for dynamic driving in its line-up. The new tire is available in the replacement market and as original equipment, with Continental planning to offer automakers their own customized versions with different handling properties at the highest level. The new tire delivers top performance in terms of braking distances and handling on dry roads and handling properties on snow. The new WinterContact TS 860 S is currently being manufactured in 14 sizes. The line-up includes diameters from 18 to 21 inches, with approvals for speeds of up to 270 km/h.

With the new WinterContact TS 860 S, Continental is responding to the many different needs of manufacturers and drivers of high-performance cars. So when the tire was being developed, the focus was above all on short braking distances and precision handling in the dry, as well as on top-class handling properties on snow. This winter specialist achieves its short braking distances by means of its "braking groove" - a wide groove running through the center of the tread, offering a large surface with which to build up grip. Stiff, broad shoulder blocks deliver maximum grip for a precision steering response, while the many tread grooves and traction sipes in the tread blocks make for good interlocking with snow, allowing sporty driving even on typical wintry roads. For the replacement sector, Continental has prepared a compound that delivers high flexibility even in winter. Continental is intending to meet the specific and different needs of automakers such as Audi Sport GmbH, BMW M Gmbh, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche with customized rubber compounds in each case.