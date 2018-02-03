Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL (CON)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Continental : Schaeffler has e-mobility orders worth $1.25 billion - Automobilwoche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 04:08pm CET

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Schaeffler (>> Schaeffler) has bagged orders worth at least 1 billion euros (885.17 million pounds) in sales in the area of electric mobility, one of the group's board members has told a weekly paper.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Schaeffler (>> Schaeffler) has bagged orders worth at least 1 billion euros (885.17 million pounds) in sales in the area of electric mobility, one of the group's board members has told a weekly paper.

Schaeffler, the largest shareholder of tyre and auto parts group Continental (>> Continental), earlier this year set up a unit for electric mobility, as most major carmakers are revamping their business towards battery-powered vehicles.

Asked about the share of that business within Schaeffler, Matthias Zink, head of the company's Automotive OEM division, told Automobilwoche: "Regarding order intake we are talking about sales of at least 1 billion euros from eight new projects based on their duration."

This compared with overall sales of about 9 billion euros in the Automotive segment, not taking into account the Aftermarket business, Zink said, adding the electric mobility unit would have made sales of 500-600 million euros in 2017 had it existed then.

Schaeffler, which makes transmission parts and ball bearings for products ranging from tools to airplanes, said earlier this week it expected an adjusted operating profit (EBIT) margin of 10.5-11.5 percent this year after 11-12 percent last year.

Asked about potential acquisitions, Chief Executive Klaus Rosenfeld, who took part in the joint interview, told Automobilwoche that the group was focused on small and selective deals, adding it had a well-filled pipeline of targets.

($1 = 0.8026 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

Stocks treated in this article : Continental, Schaeffler
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL
04:08p CONTINENTAL : Schaeffler has e-mobility orders worth $1.25 billion - Automobilwo..
01/30 VW suspends company lobbyist over 'repulsive' diesel fume tests
01/30 VW suspends company lobbyist over 'repulsive' diesel fume tests
01/28 THE LATEST : Pruett does a triple stint to open final Rolex
01/21 Foreign Firms Brace for Potential Cost Increases After U.S. Tax Overhaul
01/19 CONTINENTAL : Young drivers look for success in IMSA
01/18 CONTINENTAL : aims for split by year-end - Manager Magazin
01/17 CONTINENTAL AG : Now on the 2025AD Discussion Platform: Research Database for Au..
01/17 CONTINENTAL : Sup-plies the Heart of the 48 Volt Elec-tri-cal Sys-tem in the New..
01/17 NOW ON THE 2025AD DISCUSSION PLAT-FO : Research Data-base for Automated Driving
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/16 Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY) Presents At Kepler Cheuvreux German Co..
01/05 CONTINENTAL AG : The Future You Didn't Know About
01/04 Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Inst (OIGYX) December Summary
01/02 Valeo Stuck In A Construction Zone, But An Attractive Highway Awaits
2017 Global Asset Allocation Thoughts And Top Stock Picks For 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 43 985 M
EBIT 2017 4 688 M
Net income 2017 3 091 M
Debt 2017 3 017 M
Yield 2017 1,98%
P/E ratio 2017 15,11
P/E ratio 2018 13,52
EV / Sales 2017 1,13x
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capitalization 46 681 M
Chart CONTINENTAL
Duration : Period :
Continental Technical Analysis Chart | CON | DE0005439004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 250 €
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Karsten Michels Head-Systems & Technology
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL6.11%58 151
DENSO CORP0.70%49 921
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE11.85%25 526
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%22 812
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.06%20 390
VALEO0.02%18 324
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.